Anime India Kolkata 2026 drew its curtains with 33,000 plus footfall, marking launch of nationwide tour

Bong Cosplay – Reinterpreting anime characters through a Bengali cultural lens

The Kolkata edition of Anime India 2026, held as the first stop of the festival’s nationwide expansion tour, drew more than 33,000 attendees over two days. The Japanese culture gathering of all things anime brought together fans, creators, and industry leaders, making Kolkata the launchpad for Anime India’s journey across the country.

Among the highlights was the participation of Haikyu!! director Susumu Mitsunaka, who engaged with audiences through panels, workshops, and meet‑and‑greet sessions. His presence quickly became the focal point of the festival, offering fans rare insights into one of the most celebrated sports anime.

Industry chat session – Building an Indo‑Japan Collaboration Corridor

The programme also featured an address by the deputy consul‑general of Japan in Kolkata Ashida Katsunori, a fireside chat on Indo‑Japan collaboration with Anime Times president Hideo Katsumata, discussions on entrepreneurship in India’s AVGC sector and much more.

“Anime India Kolkata is where tradition met imagination, celebrating the city’s artistic soul while connecting it to the boundless universe of anime. Together, we ignited creativity, united fans, and shaped a cultural journey that resonates far beyond borders,” said Anime India co-founder & director Neha Mehta.

“Kolkata has always been a city of stories, art, and imagination. With Anime India, we added a new chapter, bringing anime and manga into the heart of this cultural capital. Fans discovered not just entertainment, but a fusion of Japanese creativity with Kolkata’s own spirit, through cosplay, performances, workshops, food, and characters that reflect local artistry,” said Anime India co-founder & director Mishaal Wanvari.

Fans engaged in playful panels on anime memes, trading card games, and Genshin Impact worldbuilding, while industry sessions highlighted Kolkata’s potential as a hub for design and creativity.

Here are the key highlights of Anime India Kolkata 2026:

Meet and greet with Haikyu!! director Susumu Mitsunaka

Interactive performances by Japanese artist Misaki

Fireside chat on Indo‑Japan collaborationAnime Times president Hideo Katsumata

Industry sessions with various other personalities from AVGC-XR, design, and education sector

Fan‑driven panels, quizzes, and contests across five dedicated stages: The Flagship Stage, the Shoutengai Stage, the Adda-O-Otaku Stage, The Panel Stage and the Meet and Greet Stage.

Cosplay with a distinctive Bengali cultural flair featured among five different cosplay segments

Exclusive screenings of anime titles in multiple formats

Gaming zone featured various tournaments including popular titles like Street Fighter 6, Beyblade X and more

Participation of over 50 exhibitors showcasing anime, gaming, and pop‑culture content

Anime India Kolkata was presented by Anime Times and Toyota, with MX Player as the co-presenting partner. The gold partner was Suzuki Bikes, while Zebu Animation Studios joined as the silver partner. Techno India served as the university partner and Hathway as the broadband partner. The Giant Hunt anime art contest was powered by Image, with Siti Networks as the cable partner. Webel was acknowledged as the skilling partner, and Arena Animation was recognised as the education partner.

From screenings and industry discussions to cosplay, music, and fan panels, the event captured the energy of a growing fandom. The Kolkata chapter closed on a high note, setting the stage for Anime India’s onward journey across India, where new cities and audiences await the same spirit of imagination and exchange.

Below are some of the glimpses from the event:

