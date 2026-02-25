Annapurna Studios, Mihira Visual Lab’s and Animatrik Film Design join hands to launch A&M Motion Capture facility

Akkineni Nagarjuna

A new chapter in Indian filmmaking is taking shape at Annapurna Studios, one of India’s most respected and pioneering entertainment institutions. The studio has introduced the country’s most advanced Motion Capture facility, marking a significant step forward in India’s creative and technological evolution.

Christened as A&M MoCap Lab, this facility is the result of a partnership between renowned actor Akkineni Nagarjuna’s Annapurna Studios and visionary producer Shobu Yarlagadda’s Mihira Visual Labs. The facility is powered by Hollywood’s leading motion capture technology partner Animatrik Film Design.

During the launch by celebrated director SS Rajamouli, the filmmaker introduced A&M Motion Capture facility and explained how key sequences of his upcoming film Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, were shot using the technology. He also shared the first ever glimpse of the Motion Capture facility, highlighting how this technology is shaping the scale and ambition of Indian storytelling. Rajamouli, who had earlier launched India’s first Dolby cinema processing facility at Annapurna Studios, spoke about how the Motion Capture facility represents a defining moment for filmmakers in the country.

“India has always had some of the world’s best technicians contributing to major global productions, but what we lacked was an advanced facility right here at home. When I look back at some of my previous films like Bahubali, Eega etc., I reminisce how I could have made them even better if I had access to motion capture technology back then in India,” Rajamouli said.

He further mentioned, “With the introduction of A&M’s Motion Capture technology, that gap has finally been bridged. This will change how Indian filmmakers envision and execute their stories as we will no longer need to outsource. I have visited several Motion Capture facilities across the world, but what A&M offers is the perfect blend of precision and performance. We utilised this facility in the making of crucial sequences in Varanasi, and the results were simply fantastic.”

Defining the facility as a major milestone in India’s cinematic journey Akkineni said, “For decades, Indian filmmakers have aspired to tell large scale stories that match global standards, but access to high end technology was often a limitation. At Annapurna Studios, our vision has always been to stay at the forefront of film making technology by bringing creativity and innovation together. At a time when Indian cinema is reaching audiences across the world, we wanted to raise the bar even higher. With A&M, filmmakers can now bring everything from epic adventures to intricate science fiction dramas to life right here in Hyderabad.”

Yarlagadda described the collaboration as part of a long-term vision to build world class filmmaking infrastructure in India. “For Indian cinema to truly compete on a global stage, it is essential to create advanced technology ecosystems within the country,” he said. “This Motion Capture facility at Annapurna Studios brings together creative ambition and technological excellence. At Mihira Labs, our focus has always been on enabling filmmakers with tools that meet international standards, and partnering with Annapurna Studios and Animatrik allows us to do exactly that. Seeing a filmmaker like SS Rajamouli utilise our A&M MoCap facility for Varanasi reinforces our belief that the future of Indian storytelling will be driven by innovation built at home.”

L-R: SS Karthikeya, CV Rao, SS Rajamouli, Brett Ineson, Ben Murray, Srinivas Mohan

Animatrik Film Design president & CTO Brett Ineson who has provided his expertise in the making of blockbuster Hollywood films like Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: No Way Home etc., said that it was India’s turn to embrace high-end technology that facilitated the kind of grand storytelling that has been emerging from Indian filmmakers.

“We’re incredibly proud to see Animatrik’s motion capture technology powering this landmark facility at Annapurna Studios. Annapurna has long been a beacon of cinematic excellence, and partnering with them and Mihira Visual Labs to bring world-class performance capture capabilities to India is truly exciting. This collaboration represents a significant step in enabling filmmakers and creators to tell more immersive, emotionally rich stories with the highest global standards,” said Ineson.

“A&M offers a 60ft x 40ft x 30ft capture volume that combines high precision optical tracking, sub millimeter accuracy, and real time streaming to bridge the gap between imagination on set and final execution. Additionally, it offers the advantage of being expandable in terms of volume as well as being modular that allows us to disassemble & assemble it at any location as per the production’s requirement,” said Annapurna Studios CTO CV Rao.

He further mentioned, “This state-of-the-art facility will serve as a powerful previsualisation tool for filmmakers, enabling them to meticulously plan and refine their creative vision well before stepping onto a live set. Directors and cinematographers can experiment with camera blocking, lens choices, camera movements, and frame rates in a dynamic virtual environment, allowing critical creative decisions to be finalized during the motion capture stage, prior to principal photography. It enables teams to accurately assess technical and logistical requirements, ensuring they arrive on location fully prepared. This not only elevates the quality of execution but also optimises time and cost efficiencies by minimising expensive trial-and-error during live shoots.”

The facility is equipped with state-of-the-art Vicon Valkyrie (VK26) cameras, delivering precise, high-fidelity motion tracking for complex performance capture workflows. They utilise Vicon Live for real-time data streaming and Vicon Post for advanced post-processing and data refinement. For real-time visualisation and virtual production pipelines, they integrate Unreal Engine live preview, enabling immediate feedback and seamless interaction between performers and digital environments. The setup also includes Stereo HMC (Head-Mounted Camera) units, ensuring high-resolution facial performance capture with accurate depth and expression tracking- ideal for film, games, and immersive media productions.

The introduction of the Motion Capture facility comes at a time when Annapurna Studios completed 50 years of its legacy in Indian cinema. Looking ahead, the studio aims to collaborate with Indian and international filmmakers, game developers, and animation studios seeking a production partner in Asia that delivers world class quality and speed.