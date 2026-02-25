Animator Rishi Gupta’s short film ‘Filhàl’ to be screened at 10th Indian World Film Festival Hyderabad this March

Rishi Gupta

Animated short film Filhàl by Rishi Gupta will be screened on 7 March at the 10th Indian World Film Festival Hyderabad. It captures what it feels like to be lost and overwhelmed.

Narrated as the journey of an individual, the film reflects the turmoil of the human mind. Filhàl gently nudges viewers to pause from their everyday battles and simply breathe. It unfolds as an introspective journey through confusion, surrender, and quiet renewal, serving as a visual reflection of the human mind in flux.

“Filhàl is born from a deeply personal belief that life moves in circles. Each location in the film mirrors a phase we all inevitably walk through; the nerves of a new job, the wonder of a new college, the warmth of a new home, or the leap of faith that comes with building something from scratch,” said Gupta.

He further mentioned, “In a world where anxiety, imposter syndrome, and the relentless glorification of hustle have quietly crept into our everyday lives, sometimes the most powerful thing you can do is simply let go and trust the universe to carry you forward. The destination may surprise you, but from experience, I can say with conviction, it just might turn out to be the most beautiful chapter of your story.”

The film features a track by independent music duo Panda N’ Cat: Nakul Gupta and Anchita Sethia. Sethia has also written the lyrics and lent her vocals to the song. In addition to directing the short, Rishi handled modelling, rigging, lighting, and other key technical aspects of the film, with Ashish Kumar Singh leading the animation. The film is produced by Sulekha Sharma and Nakul Gupta, and Rishi co-wrote the film with Nakul Gupta.

Rishi began his animation journey in 2019, enrolling in a one-year advanced diploma in 3D animation and visual effects at Vancouver Film School in Vancouver, Canada. During this time, he created the animated short Light, which was an official selection in the student animation film category at the 2020 editions of Anima Fantasia, Brusells and Les Sommets du cinéma d’animation, Montreal.

Before establishing his animation studio Sanema Dekho, Rishi built a strong career at some of the industry’s most respected studios. He started at Studio Eeksaurus, followed by Citrus Ink, Mikros Animation, and Gallic Entertainment. Each of these experiences helped shape his expertise and creative vision, eventually leading him to found Sanema Dekho.