VAM ‘Desi Oon’ by Studio Eeksaurus bags jury award at Annecy International Animation Festival -
Animation Latest News Main Story

‘Desi Oon’ by Studio Eeksaurus bags jury award at Annecy International Animation Festival

16/06/2025
AnimationXpress Team

The amazing stop motion short film Desi Oon on India’s indigenous Deccani sheep and wool receives the jury award at the prestigious Annecy International Animation Festival. It was the sole Indian official selection at the recently concluded gathering of all animation lovers.

“A huge win yesterday for Desi Oon, our film, at the Annecy Festival- often considered the Oscars of animation! Desi Oon was the only Indian film in this year’s official selection. It was chosen from over 3,900 films submitted from 100 countries,” Studio Eeksaurus founder and creative director Suresh Eriyat shared in a heartfelt post on LinkedIn.

He could not attend the event in person as the festival “coincided with his commitments in India.” His former colleague Shrobontika Dasgupta who was in Annecy pitching her own project (My First Kiss was a part of Namaste MIFA) received the award on his behalf.

Eriyat also thanked his ex-colleague Rituparna Sarkar for capturing the precious moment, his team members, Studio Eeksaurus executive producer Nilima Eriyat and everyone else who made the film come to life. The award ceremony marked the close of a week-long festival in Annecy.

Animation Xpress had covered an exclusive interview on the making of this unique project executed using real wool. Read the article here: Annecy Magazine Special: Wool, wonder and a walk with shepherds

Follow us on Google News
VFX

SLOT GACOR adalah platform situs judi online Slot Gacor terpercaya 2025 dengan pilihan game gacor paling lengkap, winrate tertinggi, dan bonus new member terbesar. Daftar sekarang & raih jackpot hari ini.

boscuan303 merupakan salah satu penyedia web game online terbaik dan terpercaya gampang menang saat ini. dengan banyak pola gacor yang hadi membantu kemenangan member setia.

Slot4d adalah situs slot gacor terpercaya saat ini yang berkolaborasi engan slot777 gacor Indonesia deposit dana terbaik hari ini yang dimana memberikan sensasi permainan yang berbeda dengan game slot lain nya. setiap member yang bergabung di sini berhak mendapatkan bonus dari setiap to yang di mainkan. dan berhak mendapatkan banyak hadiah menarik di setiap hari.

Selamat datang di BOSCUAN303, tempat terbaik bagi Anda yang mencari pengalaman bermain slot online yang aman, nyaman, dan penuh peluang besar! Sebagai situs bandar slot online resmi terbesar di Indonesia, BOSCUAN303 siap memberikan layanan terbaik untuk semua pemain, dari pemula hingga profesional. Yuk, daftar sekarang dan nikmati sensasi bermain slot dengan cara yang menyenangkan dan menguntungkan!

BOSCUAN303 adalah situs slot deposit Dana dengan akses server resmi terpercaya dan pasti menang setiap hari yang dapat menawarkan kemenangan hari ini hanya dengan modal yang minim , Dengan fitur terbaik diberikan oleh boscuan303 bet yang mana permainan yang di sediakan adalah tipe permainan terbaik yang memberikan pola dan rtp gacor terbaik saat ini dengan persentase hingga 99% Dan juga selalu memberikan kejutan maxwin setiap harinya , gacor slot adalah permainan terbaik saat ini paling dicari dan juga digemari oleh para pencinta slot deposit dana karena slot ini adalah tipe slot terbaik & paling sering memberikan maxwin apalagi di BOSCUAN303.

SLOT4D adalah link login situs slot777 deposit dana tergacor saat hari ini yang akan membuat semua member setia kita pasti maxwin, slot4d kini hadir memberikan hadiah yang menarik dan proses wd yang sangat cepat kilat.

BOSCUAN303 merupakan link daftar situs slot777 gacor dengan metode deposit dana tanpa to terbaik saat ini yang dimana menyediakan berbagai game pilihan terbaik dari pg soft dan pargamatic play yang sangat terupdate saat ini.

boscuan303

boscuan303

boscuan303

boscuan303

boscuan303

Boscuan303

Mpo Slot Slot gacor resmi hari ini! Slot RTP tinggi, gampang maxwin, dan deposit cuma 5 ribu. Coba sekarang dan rasakan sensasi cuan instan auto beli pajero sekarang juga!

slot gacor

Terpercaya sejak lama, SLOT4D hadir untuk semua pecinta slot di Indonesia.

slot gacor

SLOT4D