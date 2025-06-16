‘Desi Oon’ by Studio Eeksaurus bags jury award at Annecy International Animation Festival

The amazing stop motion short film Desi Oon on India’s indigenous Deccani sheep and wool receives the jury award at the prestigious Annecy International Animation Festival. It was the sole Indian official selection at the recently concluded gathering of all animation lovers.

“A huge win yesterday for Desi Oon, our film, at the Annecy Festival- often considered the Oscars of animation! Desi Oon was the only Indian film in this year’s official selection. It was chosen from over 3,900 films submitted from 100 countries,” Studio Eeksaurus founder and creative director Suresh Eriyat shared in a heartfelt post on LinkedIn.

He could not attend the event in person as the festival “coincided with his commitments in India.” His former colleague Shrobontika Dasgupta who was in Annecy pitching her own project (My First Kiss was a part of Namaste MIFA) received the award on his behalf.

Eriyat also thanked his ex-colleague Rituparna Sarkar for capturing the precious moment, his team members, Studio Eeksaurus executive producer Nilima Eriyat and everyone else who made the film come to life. The award ceremony marked the close of a week-long festival in Annecy.

