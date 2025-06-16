VAM Japan's Kikkoman taps manga magic to introduce soy sauce to Indian consumers -
Comics Latest News

Japan’s Kikkoman taps manga magic to introduce soy sauce to Indian consumers

16/06/2025
AnimationXpress Team
A Still from Varun & Pramod – Their Secret Ingredient and Image Source: (PRNewsfoto/Kikkoman India)

Global Japanese brand Kikkoman has introduced its signature soy sauce to India’s food tapestry by distributing it to more than 1.5 million restaurants through the cultural exports manga. They launched a new series Varun & Pramod – Their Secret Ingredient for the campaign. 

Kikkoman’s soy sauce is not just limited to the big food owners of India but is also accessible for junior chefs, cooks, and culinary school students to add a robust flavour to their platter. It  is tapping into India’s manga fanbase to spice up the country’s culinary scene. The campaign using manga series showcases Kikkoman’s creative approach to establishing a foothold in India and influencing the country’s dynamic cuisine.

Using the manga approach to its marketing goal it uses its pivotal character Pramod- a young chef who learns that his job is in threat after changing the restaurant’s menu solitarily. However, his destiny led him to meet Varun who is a renowned restaurant owner’s heir. The two bond over their shared love for cooking and mutually agree to open a restaurant under their belt. 

They aim to use this movement to change the dynamics of the food industry by using their secret ingredient- Kikkoman Soy Sauce.

Indian Federation of Culinary Associations and Kikkoman India Industry advisor Chef Manjit Gill complimented this campaign narrative as nostalgic and an enjoyable marketing approach.Talking about the campaign he said, “I strongly believe that Kikkoman’s message will resonate with many chefs in India. There are said to be more than 200,000 chefs in the organised sector alone.”

“I was fondly reminded of my own younger days – when the hero was trying hard, making all possible efforts to make dishes more delicious – using the best ingredients. I look forward to this story reaching out to a wide audience, making a real impact in India. In fact, I’m waiting impatiently for the next episode of this interesting Kikkoman Manga,” Gill added.

Currently, Kikkoman India is directly engaging with top chain restaurants and large format restaurants, gradually increasing its brand recognition and adoption. Given their fresh presence in India its recognition among restaurateurs and the country’s culinary experts is yet to be determined.

This campaign aims to familiarise the Kikkoman brand with Indian chefs who might be unfamiliar with it, encouraging them to experiment with its soy sauce in their recipes, including Chinese cuisine, and ultimately increasing its adoption in the Indian food industry. With this innovative creative strategy Kikkoman’s manga project hopes to leverage their storytelling method to make their sauce as an important ingredient to the recipes in the Indian market.

To make it accessible for all, the Kikoman manga will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Bengali, and Marathi.

Follow us on Google News
VFX

SLOT GACOR adalah platform situs judi online Slot Gacor terpercaya 2025 dengan pilihan game gacor paling lengkap, winrate tertinggi, dan bonus new member terbesar. Daftar sekarang & raih jackpot hari ini.

boscuan303 merupakan salah satu penyedia web game online terbaik dan terpercaya gampang menang saat ini. dengan banyak pola gacor yang hadi membantu kemenangan member setia.

Slot4d adalah situs slot gacor terpercaya saat ini yang berkolaborasi engan slot777 gacor Indonesia deposit dana terbaik hari ini yang dimana memberikan sensasi permainan yang berbeda dengan game slot lain nya. setiap member yang bergabung di sini berhak mendapatkan bonus dari setiap to yang di mainkan. dan berhak mendapatkan banyak hadiah menarik di setiap hari.

Selamat datang di BOSCUAN303, tempat terbaik bagi Anda yang mencari pengalaman bermain slot online yang aman, nyaman, dan penuh peluang besar! Sebagai situs bandar slot online resmi terbesar di Indonesia, BOSCUAN303 siap memberikan layanan terbaik untuk semua pemain, dari pemula hingga profesional. Yuk, daftar sekarang dan nikmati sensasi bermain slot dengan cara yang menyenangkan dan menguntungkan!

BOSCUAN303 adalah situs slot deposit Dana dengan akses server resmi terpercaya dan pasti menang setiap hari yang dapat menawarkan kemenangan hari ini hanya dengan modal yang minim , Dengan fitur terbaik diberikan oleh boscuan303 bet yang mana permainan yang di sediakan adalah tipe permainan terbaik yang memberikan pola dan rtp gacor terbaik saat ini dengan persentase hingga 99% Dan juga selalu memberikan kejutan maxwin setiap harinya , gacor slot adalah permainan terbaik saat ini paling dicari dan juga digemari oleh para pencinta slot deposit dana karena slot ini adalah tipe slot terbaik & paling sering memberikan maxwin apalagi di BOSCUAN303.

SLOT4D adalah link login situs slot777 deposit dana tergacor saat hari ini yang akan membuat semua member setia kita pasti maxwin, slot4d kini hadir memberikan hadiah yang menarik dan proses wd yang sangat cepat kilat.

BOSCUAN303 merupakan link daftar situs slot777 gacor dengan metode deposit dana tanpa to terbaik saat ini yang dimana menyediakan berbagai game pilihan terbaik dari pg soft dan pargamatic play yang sangat terupdate saat ini.

boscuan303

boscuan303

boscuan303

boscuan303

boscuan303

Boscuan303

Mpo Slot Slot gacor resmi hari ini! Slot RTP tinggi, gampang maxwin, dan deposit cuma 5 ribu. Coba sekarang dan rasakan sensasi cuan instan auto beli pajero sekarang juga!

slot gacor

Terpercaya sejak lama, SLOT4D hadir untuk semua pecinta slot di Indonesia.

slot gacor

SLOT4D