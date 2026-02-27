Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah along with other dignitaries inaugurating the event

India’s flagship animation and VFX gathering, Bengaluru GAFX 2026, opened to a vibrant turnout at The Lalit Ashok, Bengaluru, as creators, industry leaders, ministers and other officials converged for panels, making-of sessions and deep-dive discussions on the evolution of content.

The focal theme of the seventh edition of the event organised by the Government of Karnataka, in association with the Association of Bangalore Animation Industry (ABAI) and Startup Karnataka was “Evolution Reloaded.” GAFX 2026 reflected the next phase of growth in the AVGC and immersive media industries, where human creativity converges with advanced technologies to redefine storytelling, gameplay, animation, and immersive experiences, with AI emerging as a powerful catalyst in this transformation.

The first day of the three-day summit commenced with the lamp lighting ceremony in the presence of honourable guests: Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah, Karnataka deputy chief minister D.K. Shivakumar, Government of Karnataka Electronics, Information Technology & Biotechnology and Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge, Government of Karnataka department of IT and BT secretary Dr. Manjula N (IAS), IDGS president and Jetsynthesys founder & CEO Rajan Navani, Punnaryug Artvision founder & CEO along with senior officials from the Karnataka government and ABAI members.



Post the curtain raiser, the event began with a surge of enthusiasm as Kantara Chapter 1 cinematographer Arvind S Kashyap took the stage with the session Behind the cinematic magic of Kantara: Chapter 1. This session offered the audience a rare glimpse into the craft and vision behind one of contemporary cinema’s most talked‑about films. Kashyap shared insights into the technical artistry and creative decisions that shaped the film’s distinctive visual language.

This session set the tone for the day, paving the way for the Fireside chat on building game communities and driving the creative industry ecosystem. The speakers in this chat were Navani and Krafton India CEO Sean Hyunil Sohn. The discussion explored how gaming communities can act as catalysts for creativity, collaboration, and industry growth. They highlighted the importance of nurturing ecosystems that empower creators, foster innovation, and connect audiences, underscoring the role of games as both cultural and economic drivers.



In another session: Indian VFX studios – Rise of the Indies. The speakers for this session were Trishul Media Entertainment founder and CEO Binoy S and APVAGA (Andhra Pradesh) secretary Meghana Tirumalasetty. This discussion spotlighted the rise of independent VFX studios in India, emphasising how smaller creative houses are carving out a niche in a market traditionally dominated by larger players. The speakers shared insights into the challenges and opportunities of building indie studios, from nurturing talent and adopting cutting‑edge technology to competing on global projects.



Moving ahead, the next session was The great creative disruption: How AI is rewriting animation & VFX at scale. Teevra Studios co-founder and CEO Manasva Bhargava conducted this session. This segment examined how artificial intelligence is transforming the fields of animation and visual effects, enabling production at unprecedented scale while reshaping creative workflows. Bhargava highlighted both the opportunities and challenges of this disruption, noting how AI can accelerate processes, democratise access to advanced tools, and open new avenues for storytelling.



Up next was a session titled Building worlds from a box: The art and animation of Cardboard. The speakers for this session DNEG Animation India CG head Narendra Garware, DFX supervisor Jouelle Baracho and animation head Anand Baid, showcased their work on an animated short film by Locksmith Animation Production titled Cardboard. Together, they showcased Locksmith Animation’s short film Cardboard, a delightful blend of humour and heartfelt life lessons. The speakers offered a behind-the-scenes look at the challenges and intricate processes involved in creating the painterly sequences used in the film.



The session ahead was Lets talk Houdini. The speakers for this session were SideFX sales director Peter Rotenberg, Bot VFX co-founder Sreyans Bardia, Astra Studios founder and CCO Rajarajan Ramakrishnan and ILM CG technology supervisor Bharanidharan TN. The session was moderated by SideFX marketing director Christopher Hebert. This discussion delved into the power and versatility of Houdini as a tool for visual effects and animation. The speakers highlighted its role in bridging artistry with technology, offering insights into how studios across India and globally are leveraging Houdini to push the boundaries of cinematic storytelling.



Next was a panel discussion about Investors’ perspective : The rise of AI in content studios. The panelists for this session were Dr. Manjula N (IAS), Krafton corporate development lead Nihansh Bhat, KDEM CEO Sanjeev Gupta and Kitven Funds CEO P. V. Harikrishnan. The session was moderated by Astra Studios founder and CBO R K Chand. The discussion explored how artificial intelligence is reshaping the business models of content studios, offering new opportunities for investment and growth. The panelists highlighted the potential of AI to streamline production, enhance creative output, and drive scalability, while also addressing the challenges of balancing innovation with sustainability.



Next in the line was The global animation economy: Scale, shifts & strategic opportunities. The speakers for this session were Assemblage Entertainment creative director Sean Mullen , Studio56 Animation co-founder Gauri Sriram, Zebu Animation Studios founder and creative director Veerendra Patil and MIDCCA president Anand Bhanushali. The moderator for this session was Saffronic studio director Kumar Chandrasekaran. The discussion underscored how globalisation, technological innovation, and shifting audience preferences are reshaping the animation economy. They reflected on how Indian studios are increasingly contributing to international projects, while also building original intellectual properties that resonate with diverse audiences worldwide.



The programme unfolded further with AI and immersive media : New frontiers. The speakers for this session were Rotomaker founder and CEO Mike Yatham, Pixel and Ratio founder and creative director Anirban Deep Dutta, Bigthinx co-founder and MD Chandraleeka Hazarikka. The session was moderated by Kernel Technology chief growth officer Prashant Alagiya. The discussion explored how artificial intelligence is intersecting with immersive media to create new possibilities in storytelling and audience engagement. The conversation underscored how AI is not only expanding the boundaries of immersive media but also redefining the future of how stories are experienced and shared.



The day concluded with a spectacular finale, The VFX behind Deadpool & Wolverine, The art of blood and guts. Conducted by Framestore CG supervisor Prashant Nair, the session offered audiences a behind‑the‑scenes look at the artistry and technical mastery that shaped the film’s visceral visual effects. Nair presented how complex sequences were crafted, blending realism with spectacle, and demonstrated the precision required to deliver the film’s signature intensity.



As the first day of Bengaluru GAFX drew to a close, attendees left with a sense of anticipation, eager for the exciting lineup of sessions, masterclasses, and competitions awaiting them.

