Frog Box and Red Monk launch production of new animated series ‘The Saddle Club’

Frog Box and Red Monk Studio in association with Studio Moshi and ZDF Studios have started production on The Saddle Club, a 26-episode CG animated series based on the literary franchise created by Bonnie Bryant, whose books have sold more than 16 million copies worldwide. Commissioned by France Télévisions, Rai and ZDF, the production of the series will be shared between France and Italy, with Superprod and Red Monk serving as production studios. Superights will handle worldwide distribution, with delivery scheduled for mid-2027.

Aimed at children aged six to 12 and directed by Karin Kempf, the series revisits the world of Pine Hollow Stables with a fresh CG approach. Faithful to the spirit of the original books, it offers a contemporary take on friendship, adventure and coming of age while immersing viewers in an authentic portrayal of the equestrian world. The story follows Lisa, Carole, Stevie and their friends through a transformative summer in the wilderness of Horseshoe Bay where horse riding, independence and the deep bond between children and horses take center stage.

The project reflects the shared ambition of the producing partners to create a compelling, character-driven animated franchise rooted in strong emotional storytelling and a rich visual world. From the earliest stages, the teams have worked closely together to ensure the property’s legacy is both honoured and reimagined for today’s international audiences.

Frog Box MD abd producer Stanislas d’Arc said: ”Our ambition is to pass on the iconic world of a franchise that has inspired generations of horse lovers and outdoor adventure fans to a new generation of children worldwide. With an outstanding creative team and such wonderful partners by our side, we are confident that The Saddle Club has a bright future ahead.”

Red Monk CEO and producer Pedro Citaristi said: “Launching production on The Saddle Club is a major milestone. This iconic property deserves a new life for today’s generation, and working with Frog Box, Superights and our European broadcasters allows us to raise the creative ambition. Our goal is a modern, cinematic series that stays true to the spirit of the books.”