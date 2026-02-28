Kaashvi Warriors crowned champion of Samsung #PlayGalaxy Cup 5.0

Samsung has successfully hosted the fifth edition of the #PlayGalaxy Cup, powered by the new Samsung Galaxy S26 series. The tournament culminated in Kaashvi Warriors being crowned the champion of Season 5.

Livestreamed on Samsung India’s official YouTube channel and across the brand’s select Exclusive Stores nationwide, the tournament reached over 350 million+ users. The fifth edition witnessed participation from 48 Indian gaming creators, including TechnoGamerz, MythPat, GamerFleet, Desi Gamers, Gautami Abhyudaya, Sooneeta and Sourav Joshi. Over approximately four and a half hours, the creators competed in intense head-to-head matchups.

“It’s a remarkable achievement that within a span of three years, we’ve brought so many people together under one platform – #PlayGalaxy Cup – which has now entered its fifth edition. More than just a gaming tournament, the #PlayGalaxy Cup has become a celebration of skill, passion and innovation, and this season we’ve taken it to the next level with even bigger battles and exclusive experiences,” said Samsung Mobile VP: head of product marketing & e-commerce Aditya Babbar.

Over five seasons, #PlayGalaxy Cup has evolved beyond competition into a large-scale creator and community engagement platform, strengthening Smsung’s connection with Gen Z and millennial audiences who are driving India’s gaming revolution.