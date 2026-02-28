On-going sessions and artwork display at sketching alley

Bengaluru GAFX has something in store for everyone, including the chief executive of a leading company, a mid level artist or a budding talent in AVGC-XR segment and film enthusiasts. The three-day gathering of industry stakeholders and enthusiastic young crowd makes this event one of its kind.

The second day of GAFX delved into some of the most compelling and contemporary themes, including storytelling, mythology, comics, gaming and much more. These sessions sparked thought-provoking discussions and offered fresh perspectives, keeping the audience deeply engaged throughout the day.

The second day of GAFX began with a session titled Unleash The Avatar game. The session was conducted by Aeos Games co-founder Rohan Mayya. The presentation introduced attendees to Unleash the Avatar, an ambitious action RPG inspired by Indian epics, which fuses mythology with contemporary game design. Mayya outlined the creative vision underpinning the project, emphasising how the game draws upon cultural narratives whilst harnessing modern techniques such as photogrammetry, AI‑driven enhancements, and advanced rendering.



Rohan Mayya

This was followed by a fireside chat, The multi‑modality of storytelling. The speaker for this session was Pratilipi founder and CEO Ranjeet Pratap Singh, with Indusverse writer and CCO Alok Sharma as the moderator. The discussion explored how AI is reshaping modern storytelling, with an emphasis on its responsible use to support and empower creative professionals. Singh also reflected on Pratilipi’s evolution as a platform that champions diverse voices and narratives.



L to R: Ranjeet Pratap Singh and Alok Sharma

The next session was, From states to a national movement: A unified AVGC-XR vision for India. The speakers of the session were Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT) founding director Ashish Kulkarni, PAM-EX director Riya Arora, AVGC XR – MP co-chair Arpit Dubey, MIDCCA president Anand Bhanushali, APVAGA secretary Meghana Tirumalasetty, TVAGA -Telangana secretary Mike Yatham and SAIK Kerala secretary Sarath Bhooshan. Moderated by ABAI convenor B.S. Srinivas this session aimed to build a cohesiveness among the state associations. Each of the representatives highlighted the vision for their own states and how all stakeholders can gain from the collaboration.



L-R: B.S. Srinivas, Ashish Kulkarni, Sarath Bhooshan, Riya Arora, Mike Yatham, Meghana Tirumalasetty, Arpit Dubey, Aubrey Aloysius, Anand Bhanushali, Harshita Sharma, Vasu Gupta and Rajan Ethiraja

Up next was the session titled Scope, impact and future of vertical filmmaking. The speakers for this session were Zee TV, Z5 Bullet national head Varsha Prasad, Flat Curve Studio founder Shachina Heggar, Filmy Felllowz Studio founder Rajshri Ponnappa and Zero Rules Films co-founder Roohi Dixit. The session was moderated by veteran journalist and filmmaker Sunayana Suresh. The panel explored how vertical formats are reshaping audience engagement, the creative opportunities they unlock, their growing influence on the future of storytelling and how AI is shaping up this segment.



L to R: Rajshri Ponnappa, Shachina Heggar, Sunayana Suresh, Varsha Prasad and Roohi Dixit

Moving ahead was Managing creative teams: Art of producing. This session was graced by 88 Pictures production and operations VP Virendra Chauhan, ILM executive VFX producer Jasjit Singh and Zebu Animation production head Ishani Priyamvada with Astra Studios CBO and founder R K Chand as the moderator. The speakers shared insights into the art of leading and coordinating creative teams, discussing the balance between vision and execution. They also touched upon the role of AI as a supportive tool, helping streamline processes and enhance efficiency, while reaffirming the importance of human creativity at the heart of production.



L to R: R K Chand, Virendra Chauhan, Ishani Priyamvada and Jasjit Singh

The programme continued with a session titled World class AAA gaming form India. This session was conducted by Lightfury Games chief creative officer Justin Farren. He shared insights into the studio’s creative vision, technical expertise, and global standards that underpin their projects. Farren discussed the challenges of building large‑scale, high‑fidelity experiences in a rapidly evolving industry, while emphasising the opportunities for Indian talent to contribute to and shape the global gaming landscape.



Justin Farren

Post lunch the event again gained momentum with Indian mythology – A treasure trove of stories. Cartoonist and public speaker Anand Neelakantan conducted this session. He explored the richness of mythological narratives, showing how these timeless tales continue to inspire contemporary storytelling. Neelakantan emphasised their relevance in shaping cultural identity and creative expression, while highlighting their adaptability across modern media formats.



Anand Neelakantan

The day then moved ahead with the session Art directing BGMI: identity and localisation. This session was a presentation by Krafton India art director Shyam Deshpande. He shared insights into shaping the visual identity of BGMI, emphasising the importance of localisation in connecting with Indian audiences while maintaining global standards.



This was followed by a panel discussion, Behind the frame: AI, data, and the new VFX Tech. The speakers for this session were SideFX (Houdini) global marketing senior director Christopher Hebert, Lenovo APJ director Abhilash GK, Techno Digital president Amit Agarwal, Mixar co-founder and CEO Naman Bhargava. The session was moderated by Astra Studios chief technology officer and founder Shajy Thomas. The discussion examined how artificial intelligence and data‑driven technologies are reshaping visual effects, enabling greater efficiency, scalability, and creative possibilities. The panellists shared perspectives on the integration of AI into production pipelines, the opportunities for innovation, and the challenges of balancing technological advancement with sustainability.



L to R: Shajy Thomas, Christopher Hebert, Naman Bhargava, Amit Agarwal and Abhilash GK

Keeping the momentum alive, the programme moved into the session titled The playstation hero project panel: Shaping India’s gaming future. The speakers in this session were Holy Cow Production founder Goutham Dindukurthi, WeLoadin co-founder Mario Royston and Tathvamasi founder and game director Glen Martin. The session was moderated by Sony India Software Centre director Ramu Ramachandran. The panel offered insights into India’s expanding role in the global gaming ecosystem, discussing creative ambitions, industry challenges, and the opportunities ahead for home‑grown talent.



L to R: Glen Martin, Mario Royston, Goutham Dindukurthi and Ramu Ramachandran

Next up was the session Comics to transmedia IP. The speakers of this session were Pran Comics chairman Nikhil Pran; screenplay writer and novelist, cartoonist and public speaker Anand Neelakantan; and Raj Comics founder Sanjay Gupta. The moderator for this session was Indusverse writer and CCO Alok Sharma. The speakers shared insights into the journey of comics evolving into transmedia properties, while also debating the complexities of IP laws and how they can, at times, favour publishers over artists.



L to R: Alok Sharma, Nikhil Pran, Anand Neelakantan and Sanjay Gupta

L to R: Jayesh Kishandas Vaishnav and Chandrasekhar Thanvi

As the sessions drew to a close, the evening transitioned into another inspiring short film showcase curated by Animators Guild India (AGI) which was presented by Asifa India. The screenings offered a vibrant mix of creativity and storytelling, leaving the audience energised and reflective.

As the second day came to an end, participants carried forward a sense of excitement and curiosity, looking ahead to the third and final day of the festival, which promised to deliver a fitting culmination of sessions, masterclasses, and competitions. Bengaluru GAFX is taking place from 27 February to 1 March 2026 at The Lalit Ashok.

