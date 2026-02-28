Bengaluru GAFX 2026 hosts a mixer segment focusing on women’s participation in AVGC-XR

Bengaluru GAFX 2026 convened artists, studio professionals, entrepreneurs, policymakers and students for a focused dialogue on strengthening women’s participation in the animation, VFX, gaming and comics (AVGC-XR) ecosystem in a special segment titled as ‘The Women in Animation: Her Frame. Her Future.’

Designed as a dedicated and supportive platform, the mixer enabled curated mentor roundtables, lightning talks and structured networking, alongside a live opportunity wall featuring job openings, internships and collaboration pathways. The initiative aimed to create meaningful career visibility while reinforcing Karnataka’s inclusive AVGC-XR growth vision.

The session was led by the Karnataka government department of IT and BT secretary Dr. Manjula N (IAS) along with women industry leaders and emerging talent from across the country.

“Today’s discussion with women professionals in the animation sector was both insightful and necessary. We heard firsthand about the structural challenges they face-from career breaks and limited access to skilling opportunities to the need for stronger mentorship and institutional support,” said Dr. Manjula N.

She also pointed out,”Women’s participation in animation is currently less than 25 percent, significantly lower than in several other sectors. Yet women bring a distinct creative edge and are exceptionally well- suited to thrive in this industry. The opportunities within the creative economy are immense, and enabling and facilitating women’s contribution will be a priority takeaway from today’s engagement.”

“When women creators rise, the entire AVGC-XR ecosystem becomes stronger, more innovative and globally competitive,” said ABAI convenor and Bengaluru GAFX co-chair B.S. Srinivas.

“It was fantastic to see how many women are committed to growing in the AVGC-XR industry. The discussion focused on how we can bring women back into the workforce and create stronger opportunities for women entrepreneurs in this space. What stood out was the spirit of collaboration- women supporting each other across the nation. The beauty of this forum was to connect, network and embrace each other’s growth,” said Indian Digital Gaming Society (CII) Madhurima Manyara.

The Women in Animation mixer at Bengaluru GAFX 2026 reaffirmed that inclusive participation is central to Karnataka’s long-term AVGC-XR roadmap, positioning women as critical drivers of innovation, creativity and global competitiveness.