Sony Pictures Classics to bring animated film ‘Scarlet’ in Imax on February  2026

News Hub for Indian Animation VFX Comics Gaming Merchandising Applications Ecosystem
Sony Pictures Classics announced that they will release the subtitled version of Scarlet exclusively in Imax on 6 February 2026 before expanding nationwide on 13 February 2026 with both subtitled and dubbed versions of the film in standard theaters.
The film, written and directed by Academy Award nominee Mamoru Hosoda, will have a one-week qualifying run on Imax screens in 10 cities on 12 December 2025 prior to its wider release in the new year. The animated film had its world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival before making its North American and New York debuts at the Toronto International Film Festival and New York Film Festival, respectively.
The synopsis reads: From visionary filmmaker Hosoda comes a powerful, time-bending animated adventure about Scarlet, a medieval-era, sword fighting princess on a dangerous quest to avenge the death of her father. After failing at her mission and finding herself gravely injured in the Otherworld that exists somewhere between life and death, she encounters an idealistic young man from our present day who not only helps her to heal but shows her the possibility of a future free of bitterness and rage. When confronted again by her father’s killer, Scarlet faces her most daunting battle: can she break the cycle of hatred and find meaning in life beyond revenge?
Scarlet is produced by Yuichiro Saito under Studio Chizu, the animation studio co-founded by Saito and Hosoda, Toshimi Tanio under Nippon TV and Nozomu Takahashi, under Studio Chizu. Sony Pictures co-produced and co-financed, in addition to Studio Chizu and Nippon TV. Sony Pictures Releasing International is distributing Scarlet throughout the rest of the world for Columbia Pictures.