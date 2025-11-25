Fuji TV to air ‘Dark Machine The Animation’ in 2026

News Hub for Indian Animation VFX Comics Gaming Merchandising Applications Ecosystem
Dark Machine The Animation, part of a mixed-media project produced by Project Carbuncle recently revealed a teaser trailer, key visual, production staff and cast members, character designs and story details for the original esports series. The show will be aired on Fuji TV in Japan in 2026.
Synopsis of Dark Machine The Animation reads: In Japan’s Golden Valley, the esport Dark Machine dominates both the economy and its people. Ajima, the seventh Senki, rules the region as its strongest player. Guided by his grandfather’s final words, “Find Senki,” Kairi enters Golden Valley and meets Rudora, a mysterious girl pursued by Ajima’s forces. Drawn into the game, Kairi’s talent awakens, setting him on a path to challenge Senki and shape his own destiny.
The cast of Dark Machine The Animation includes: Kairi voiced by Kensho Ono, Rudora voiced by Miyuki Sawashiro, Shinn voiced by Koki Uchiyama, Bran voiced by Riho Sugiyama, Isana voiced by Saya Aizawa and Ajima voiced by Yuichi Nakamura.
Kazumi Terada, who had served as assistant director of The Orbital Children, has directed Dark Machine The Animation at studio Production +h. The series composition has been handled by Team Carbuncle, which comprised Takaaki Suzuki, Tasuhiko Urahata, Atsuo Ishino and Kento Sada. Ko Yoshinari, known for Botan Kamiina Fully Blossoms When Drunk, has created the main character designs, while Sugizo, who has previously worked on Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin – Advent of the Red Comet, has composed the music.
Additional staff included Akira Mitani as sub character designer, Hidetaka Tenjin as mecha designer, and Mebachi as clothes designer. Hiromi Kuroiwa and Hideki Ito served as chief animation directors, Masatsugu Arakawa produced image boards and niko＊miko had overseen colour design.
Hiromi Tateiwa, Engawa and Nariyuki Ogi worked as art designers, with Hiromi Tateiwa and Yusuke Ikeda as art directors for Dark Machine The Animation. Akira Inami was the CG director, Ryosuke Kimura was on board as the CG action director, Naoko Tanaka was the director of photography and Kentaro Waki supervised it. Yuki Honda edited the series, Takeshi Takadera directed sound, Tomoko Otsuka managed sound effects, Flying Dog produced the music and Goro Taniguchi acted as the creative producer.