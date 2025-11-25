‘House of the Dragon’ and ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’ secure new seasons

News Hub for Indian Animation VFX Comics Gaming Merchandising Applications Ecosystem
HBO’s two Game of Thrones franchise series, A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms and House Of The Dragon, will get seasons, extending each series run through 2028. HBO and HBO Max Content chairman and CEO Casey Bloys have officially announced their renewal.
Both series will air on HBO and be available to stream on HBO Max.
From the world of Westeros comes an endearing tale centered on the adventures of an unexpected duo. Season one of A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms cast includes Peter Claffey, Dexter Sol Ansell, Daniel Ings, Bertie Carvel, Danny Webb, Sam Spruell, Shaun Thomas, Finn Bennett, Edward Ashley, Tanzyn Crawford, Henry Ashton, Youssef Kerkour, Tom Vaughan-Lawlor and Daniel Monks.
The co-creator and executive producer of the series is George R. R. Martin, while Ira Parker serves as co-creator, showrunner and executive producer. Sarah Bradshaw, Owen Harris, Ryan Condal and Vince Gerardis have also taken on roles as executive producers. The series is being directed by Owen Harris and Sarah Adina Smith.
The HBO Original half-hour drama series A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms has been renewed for a second season, ahead of the first season debut on 18 January at 10:00 pm ET/PT. The second season will debut in 2027.
“We are thrilled to be able to deliver new seasons of these two series for the next three years, for the legion of fans of the Game of Thrones universe. Together, House of the Dragon and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms reveal just how expansive and richly imagined George R. R. Martin’s universe continues to be,” said HBO drama series and films head and programming EVP Francesca Orsi.
Based on George R.R. Martin’s book Fire & Blood, House Of The Dragon, set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, tells the story of House Targaryen. Season three cast includes Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, Matthew Needham, James Norton, Tom Bennett, Kieran Bew, Kurt Egyiawan, Freddie Fox, Clinton Liberty, Gayle Rankin, and Abubakar Salim.
Ryan Condal has served as co-creator, showrunner and executive producer, while George R. R. Martin has been the co-creator and executive producer. Sara Hess, Melissa Bernstein, Kevin de la Noy, Vince Gerardis, David Hancock and Philippa Goslett have also worked as executive producers. Martin’s book Fire & Blood, has provided the foundation for its story.
The third season of the HBO Original drama series House Of The Dragon will debut in Summer 2026. Ahead of its return, HBO has renewed the series for a fourth season, debuting in 2028.