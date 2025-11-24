Circular Media licenses ‘Turbozaurs’ to Bein Media Group for MENA

News Hub for Indian Animation VFX Comics Gaming Merchandising Applications Ecosystem
Independent production and distribution company Circular Media, acting on behalf of Tale Wind Studio, has licensed Turbozaurs to Bein Media Group for broadcast across Middle East and North Africa (MENA) under a multi-season agreement that includes the brand-new season five alongside earlier seasons.
Tale Wind Studio CEO Karen Asatryan shared, “We’re excited to bring Turbozaurs to beIN’s viewers and introduce the brand-new Season 5. Our partnership with beIN underscores the series’ ability to connect with kids everywhere through its sense of adventure, teamwork and curiosity.”
Circular Media CEO Nicolás Valdés said, “It’s a pleasure to see Turbozaurs finding such a strong home in MENA. This collaboration shows how independent studios and broadcasters can work together to bring beloved kids’ brands to new audiences.”
Turbozaurs is a 3D-animated action-comedy blending fun, friendship and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) inspired adventures, reaching audiences in more than 60 countries through partnerships with leading broadcasters and platforms.