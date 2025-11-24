GamingCon Bharat 2025: Mumbai gets ready for a gaming festival like no other — 29 and 30 November at Nesco, Mumbai

News Hub for Indian Animation VFX Comics Gaming Merchandising Applications Ecosystem
Mumbai is about to become the headquarters of Indian gaming culture. GamingCon Bharat 2025 returns on 29 and 30 November at Nesco, Bombay Exhibition Centre, and if there’s one thing that makes this festival different — you don’t just watch. You play. Everywhere.
This is not a convention where visitors simply walk around. GamingCon is designed as a full-on gaming playground, every booth gives attendees something to try, compete in, unlock or win. No spectators-only zones. Every visitor becomes a participant.
Some of the biggest names in gaming, esports and entertainment are arriving under one roof:
Whether you love esports, merch, gaming tech, VR or casual gaming — the brands aren’t just showcasing, they’re letting you experience everything first-hand.
With dozens of gaming setups across genres, GamingCon ensures you never run out of things to play:
Walk in → pick a game → play.No extra cost. No restrictions.
The heart of the festival is the Esports Arena hosted by JioBlast, featuring high-intensity BGMI showdowns with India’s top squads competing live in front of the crowd.
What makes it even bigger — top creators are joining the esports arena to engage with fans and the competitive community, including:
Fans can play, watch, cheer, interact, and be part of the energy — all on one massive stage.
More than 100 cosplayers are preparing for GamingConBharat — with:
If anime, comics, gaming characters or fandom culture excite you — this is the event to witness.
Every brand at GamingConBharat is bringing surprises:
If you’re someone who loves collecting — you’ll leave with more than just memories.
You don’t need to be a hardcore gamer to enjoy GamingCon Bharat – it’s a festival built for eveyone, from kids to grandparents.
GamingCon is perfect for:
Whether you’re coming to play, shop, explore, meet creators or just vibe with the crowd, GamingConBharat guarantees a full day of thrill.
If there’s one weekend in Mumbai where the energy doesn’t dip for even a second — this is it.
A weekend where you don’t just attend — you play.
Get 30 per cent off on GamingCon 2025 passes exclusively for AnimationXpress community.