GamingCon Bharat 2025: Mumbai gets ready for a gaming festival like no other — 29 and 30 November at Nesco, Mumbai

24/11/2025
AnimationXpress Team

Mumbai is about to become the headquarters of Indian gaming culture. GamingCon Bharat 2025 returns on 29 and 30 November at Nesco, Bombay Exhibition Centre, and if there’s one thing that makes this festival different — you don’t just watch. You play. Everywhere.

This is not a convention where visitors simply walk around. GamingCon is designed as a full-on gaming playground, every booth gives attendees something to try, compete in, unlock or win. No spectators-only zones. Every visitor becomes a participant.

Top gaming & tech brands you can experience — hands-on

Some of the biggest names in gaming, esports and entertainment are arriving under one roof:

  • Bonkers Corner
  • Drone Sports India
  • Imagica
  • JioBlast
  • Nazara
  • Origin / Redragon / Fifine
  • Reliance Games
  • Timezone
  • Ubisoft
  •  …and many more…

Whether you love esports, merch, gaming tech, VR or casual gaming — the brands aren’t just showcasing, they’re letting you experience everything first-hand.

Free play zones: Unlimited gaming all day

With dozens of gaming setups across genres, GamingCon ensures you never run out of things to play:

  • Arcade & board games
  • Drone soccer & interactive skill games
  • Fighting games: Tekken, Mortal Kombat, UFC, Shadow Fight
  • Racing simulators
  • Shooter titles: Valorant & BGMI setups
  • Sports gaming: EA FC

Walk in → pick a game → play.
No extra cost. No restrictions.

JioBlast Esports Arena: Big stages, big battles

The heart of the festival is the Esports Arena hosted by JioBlast, featuring high-intensity BGMI showdowns with India’s top squads competing live in front of the crowd.

What makes it even bigger — top creators are joining the esports arena to engage with fans and the competitive community, including:

  • Payal Gaming
  • Shreeman Legend
  • Snax Gaming
  • Soul Regaltos

Fans can play, watch, cheer, interact, and be part of the energy — all on one massive stage.

Cosplay championship that Mumbai will not forget

More than 100 cosplayers are preparing for GamingConBharat — with:

  • Fan photos
  • Jury evaluation
  • Live performances
  • Parade
  • Grand award finale

If anime, comics, gaming characters or fandom culture excite you — this is the event to witness.

Freebies, merch drops & collectibles

Every brand at GamingConBharat is bringing surprises:

  • Limited-edition merch
  • Goodies
  • Giveaways
  • On-stage audience prizes

If you’re someone who loves collecting — you’ll leave with more than just memories.

Who is GamingCon for?

You don’t need to be a hardcore gamer to enjoy GamingCon Bharat – it’s a festival built for eveyone, from kids to grandparents.

GamingCon is perfect for:

  • Anime & cosplay fans
  • Families
  • Gamers
  • Groups of friends
  • Students
  • Tech lovers
  • Weekend plan seekers

Whether you’re coming to play, shop, explore, meet creators or just vibe with the crowd, GamingConBharat guarantees a full day of thrill.

The bottom line

If there’s one weekend in Mumbai where the energy doesn’t dip for even a second — this is it.

  • 29 and 30 November 2025
  • Hall no 3, Nesco, Bombay Exhibition Centre, Goregaon East, Mumbai
  • Passes live now on the District App

A weekend where you don’t just attend — you play.

Special offer for AnimationXpress readers

Get 30 per cent off on GamingCon 2025 passes exclusively for AnimationXpress community.

