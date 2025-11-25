News Hub for Indian Animation VFX Comics Gaming Merchandising Applications Ecosystem
Reliance Animation has acquired the character IP rights to develop an animated series based on the life of football legend Diego Maradona.
As per a report in Variety, Reliance Entertainment is set to produce a scripted series that will trace Maradona’s journey from his formative years to his rise as an international icon, with plans for release across streaming and television platforms. The project remains in development, and further details regarding the creative team, distribution partners and launch schedule are expected to be announced in due course.
The deal had been brokered in partnership with Sattvica SA, the Argentina-based rights holder of Maradona’s IP, and had been mediated through Bridge Marketing Group. The series had been set to explore key moments in Maradona’s career, his personal struggles, and his cultural influence both on and off the pitch.
“We are thrilled to bring the extraordinary story of Diego Maradona to a new generation through animation. His journey of resilience, passion, and achievement transcends sports, and we believe it will inspire audiences worldwide,” said Reliance Entertainment CEO Shibasish Sarkar.
Reliance Animation CEO Tejonidhi Bhandar shared, “Our team is committed to capturing the spirit, struggles, and triumphs of Maradona’s life in a way that resonates with viewers across ages and cultures.”
“We, Diego’s sisters, are very happy and proud of this new project with such a prestigious company as Reliance, with which we will seek to reach the children’s audience and for all the children of the world to know our brother,” mentioned Rita Maradona, representing Sattvica SA.
“Will help extend the legacy of the great Diego Maradona in the minds of future generations of young athletes around the world. It is going to be a beautiful story told through the magic of animation,” said Bridge Marketing Group CEO Samuel Nieto.
The news was unveiled on the sidelines of Waves Film Bazaar, the market component of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Goa.