Ánima Kitchent collaborates with Turkey’s Fauna Entertainment to rollout ‘Cuquín’

Spanish animation company Ánima Kitchent has signed a two-year distribution agreement with Turkish children’s entertainment company Fauna Entertainment for its preschool brand Cuquín.
Under the deal Fauna Entertainment will manage the official YouTube channel in Turkish, bringing the beloved characters to new audiences in the territory. The partnership also includes the launch of seasons one and two of Cleo & Cuquín the hit animated series, along with 20 musical videos from the successful Cuquín: Musical Videos collection- all dubbed into Turkish.
The collaboration marks an important step in expanding the brand’s reach in a key international market and further strengthens Ánima Kitchent’s global distribution strategy.
“We are very excited to strengthen our presence in Turkey through this new partnership with Fauna Entertainment. It’s the first time Cleo & Cuquín will have a dedicated YouTube channel in the market, and we have full confidence in Fauna’s expertise to help our content thrive and reach even more families. Turkey is a key territory for us, and we can’t wait to see how kids there connect with Cuquín’s playful and curious world,” said Ánima Kitchent international sales and co-production director Miguel Aldasoro.
“We are thrilled to partner with Ánima Kitchent to bring another global show to the Turkish market. Cleo & Cuquín is an adorable show that with no doubt will resonate very well with Turkish kids,” said Fauna chief business officer Emre Aksoy.
Originally inspired by the 1960s highly successful Spanish children’s property The Telerin Family, Cleo & Cuquín launched in 2018, with a 78 x 7-minute series, which became the number one preschool show in Mexico, Spain, and several Latin American countries at its TV premiere. The brand has also enjoyed huge success on YouTube where children’s songs and episodes featuring Cuquín have generated millions of views.
Building on this momentum Ánima Kitchent has produced new content for digital platforms and VOD services, including a new Cuquín adventure comedy spin-off introducing adorable new characters such as Clementina, Cyan, Robi the robot, Trex the dinosaur, and Ghost the rabbit further strengthening the IP’s global appeal.