Ánima Kitchent renews broadcast deal with Minika for ‘Cleo & Cuquín’

Spanish animation studio Ánima Kitchent has announced the renewal of its long-standing partnership with the Turkish children’s channel Minika for the preschool series Cleo & Cuquín. Minika originally licensed the first two seasons of the series in 2021 and dubbed the show into Turkish for broadcast. Under the new deal, Minika will retain the rights to both seasons.
As part of the expanded agreement, the Turkish broadcaster has acquired 30 episodes of the spin-off series Cuquín: Discover & Explore. Initially released as digital-first content, this marks the first time that these episodes will be broadcast on Turkish television and VOD platforms.
Minika chief content editor Elçin Koyuncu said, “Alongside the beloved Cleo and Cuquín, the new addition Cuquín: Discover & Explore further enriches our lineup, inviting children to learn, play, and grow through discovery-driven adventures.”
Ánima Kitchent international sales and co-production director Miguel Aldasoro commented, “This extended partnership not only highlights the strong connection the show has built with audiences in Turkey but also opens a new chapter with the introduction of Cuquín: Discover & Explore to TV and VOD for the very first time.”
Anima Kitchent will deliver the new episodes in English with Turkish dubbing handled locally by Minika. The updated agreement secures broadcast and digital rights for Cleo & Cuquín seasons one and two, as well as Cuquin: Discover & Explore for a four-year term.