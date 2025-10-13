Over half the people play video games for enjoyment, finds survey

News Hub for Indian Animation VFX Comics Gaming Merchandising Applications Ecosystem
A new survey claims that 66 per cent people around the world play video games for fun. According to Entertainment Software Association’s Global Video Games Report 2025 titled Power of Play, 55 per cent people play to relax and relieve stress, while 45 per cent play to keep their mind sharp.
The report said that video games help players feel less stressed and help them get through difficult times. “Players also recognise that video games develop skills such as problem-solving, teamwork, adaptability, and critical thinking,” the report stated.
The report is based on a survey of 24,216 players (ages 16 and older), across 21 countries – Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Egypt, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Nigeria, Poland, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States – why they play, how they play, and the perceived benefits of play.
The report stated that across the world, video games are appreciated as a vehicle to build positive and lasting connections with children, family, and friends, but also viewed as a space to find new relationships in an increasingly isolated world.
The survey found that 55 per cent users’ favourite device for playing games is mobile, followed by computer/laptop and console/hanheld, each at at 21 per cent. In India, 59 per cent respondent prefer mobile to play games, followed by computer/laptop (19 per cent) and console/handheld (16 per cent). The top five genres preferred by players globally are action, puzzle, fighting, shooter and sports. Other popular genres are racing, arcade, strategy, simulation, skill & chance and role playing.
Out of the players surveyed, 50 per cent people feel that playing video games has positively impacted their professional education and/or career because of technical or behavioural skills learned through games.
The report mentioned: “Research indicates that gameplay can enhance job performance by strengthening soft skills including problem-solving, leadership, and teamwork, in addition to technical skills.”
Lastly, it said that video games are being used in a number of ways to train workers in high-stakes fields to build proficiency and preparedness. Research supports that video gamification and simulations provide realistic and immersive learning tools that build critical skills in controlled environments, without real-world risks.