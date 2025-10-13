Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation leads a delegation of animation companies for MipJunior and Mipcom

News Hub for Indian Animation VFX Comics Gaming Merchandising Applications Ecosystem
The Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) hosted a breakfast networking session ahead of MipJunior and Mipcom 2025.
This initiative brought together leading Malaysian and international animation companies, creating opportunities for meaningful conversations that often lead to fruitful collaborations, partnerships, and investment opportunities.
MDEC representatives: animation head Michelle Sta Maria and investment promotion & development division member Shiny Janice presented on various facilities, support programs, and incentives offered by MDEC. They also showcased how initiatives such as Film in Malaysia Incentive (FIMI) and Malaysia Digital (MD) Status are driving the growth of the country’s creative sector.
Representatives from the country’s animation studios: Inspidea, Lil Critter, Lemon Sky, and Durioo+ shared insights into their current projects and about their expectations from this year’s market. The session provided them with a platform to network directly with leading international players, including Toon2Tango, Yoboho, Epic Story, Big Bad Boo, and Spinmaster.
This opportunity opened doors to valuable discussions around collaboration, investment, and export potential. Other Malaysian animation companies participating in Mipcom include Monsta, Les’ Copaque, and Anima Vitae.