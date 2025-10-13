India’s indie developer Aeos Games to bring soulslike game ‘Unleash the Avatar’ on Steam

News Hub for Indian Animation VFX Comics Gaming Merchandising Applications Ecosystem
Independent game developer Aeos Games released the trailer of its upcoming Indian epics-inspired soulslike, Unleash the Avatar.
The events of the game are set in an alternate version of India where the player is up against the wayward forces of Naraka (hell) who manage to unseal the barrier between realms. Along with challenging enemy encounters and fights, players will also uncover the events that led to hell on earth and fight back the darkness.
The trailer presents Vishwapur, a coastal region that was once tranquil but is now overrun by Nisthari Rakshas. The visuals showcase the area’s descent into ruin, offering a glimpse of its haunting transformation. Players are tasked with confronting these creatures using a range of combat techniques. These include familiar mechanics such as dodging, parrying, and stagger-based attacks, alongside newer features like a ranged chakra weapon and a distinctive feather prism form, which introduces additional tactical variety.
Aeos Games CEO and co-founder Rohan Mayya said, “We’re big fans of soulslikes thanks to their challenging combat and story-telling. And while it could be easy enough to reskin existing efforts and call it a day, our team has painstakingly built up everything from first principles. From our in-house, best-in-class photogrammetry to full-body mo-cap and even our bespoke enemy AI systems, every single bit of Unleash the Avatar has been lovingly hand-crafted to make a game you and us would be happy to play.”
Aeos Games comprises a team of approximately 40 individuals whose previous work includes titles such as Ghost of Tsushima, Path of Exile 2, and Hogwarts Legacy.
Mayya added, “Every wishlist counts because not only does it build our confidence that we’re making something you care about, but it signals to the world that Indian games have an audience. So if the trailer resonates with you and if you believe in a bold spin on the soulslike genre from a scrappy team, please hit that wishlist button now.”
Players can wishlist the game for PC via Steam right now.