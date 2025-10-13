Red Bull announces Solo Legends, a nationwide ‘BGMI’ tournament

News Hub for Indian Animation VFX Comics Gaming Merchandising Applications Ecosystem
Red Bull India has announced Solo Legends, a solo-format Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) tournament. The event focuses on individual gameplay and will feature participants competing independently.
The multi-phase tournament will include both online and on-ground stages, and is said to get participation from thousands of solo players from across the country. Competitors will battle in a solo queue format, progress through multiple rounds of qualifiers, and ultimately face the top BGMI professionals in the finals. The winner of the tournament will earn an exclusive international Red Bull racing experience.
The gamer Jonathan “Jonathan Gaming” Amaral said, “Every pro player’s journey starts from playing solo. When you’re on your own, you learn every role, whether it’s fragging, supporting, making calls, or handling pressure like an IGL. I’m really excited to be part of this format and see which players rise through the ranks to claim the title. It’s time for India’s solo players to take the spotlight.”
Apart from Amaral, the event will feature Tanishk Singh (Admino), Ashutosh Singh (Punk), Sahil Jakhar (Omega), Sohail Shaikh (Hector), Mohammed Owais Lakhani (Owais), Raghuraj Singh (Slug), Ammar Khan (Destro), Aditya Dawar (Aadi) and many more. These players will compete against each other.
Registrations for Red Bull Solo Legends are now open and will continue until 31 October.