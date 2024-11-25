SIGGRAPH Asia 2024 Computer Animation Festival reveals animation and visual effects winners

The SIGGRAPH Asia 2024 Computer Animation Festival (CAF), Asia’s premier computer-generated animation and visual effects event, announced the winners of this year’s prestigious awards. With entries spanning the globe, showcasing the year’s best works, the festival continues to celebrate the creativity, innovation, and technical artistry shaping the future of animation.

This year’s festival received an impressive 361 submissions from 31 countries, reflecting a rich diversity of styles, stories, and techniques. Here is the official CAF trailer:

From this pool of entries, four exceptional films have been awarded top honors by an esteemed panel of judges:

Best in Show Award: Au 8ème Jour (France)- The contributors and directors were Agathe Sénéchal, Alicia Massez, Elise Debruyne, Flavie Carin, Théo Duhautois from Piktura. Carlos De Carvalho from Piktura was on board as the film’s producer.

The description reads: It took seven days to create the world, it only took one to disrupt its balance.

Au 8ème Jour

Jury’s Special Award: Sopa Fria (Portugal)- Emanuel Oliveira from AGENCIA – Portuguese Short Film Agency was the contributor and Marta Monteiro served as the director of the film. Vanessa Ventura and Nuno Amorim from ANIMAIS AVPL, Claire Beffa and Sidonie Garnier from La Clairière Ouest were the producers.

The description of the film reads: Sopa Fria explores domestic violence through a deeply layered narrative and visual approach. The film operates on two levels: one portrayed through hand-drawn animations reflecting the protagonist’s daily life and perceptions, and another through “found footage” like photographs and symbolic imagery that deepen the narrative’s metaphoric meaning. The protagonist’s emotions—fear, anger, sadness, and insecurity—are conveyed not only through her actions but also by immersing her in evocative visual and auditory worlds.

The House is more than a setting; it becomes an active character, symbolizing danger, oppression, and isolation. Its oppressive behaviour mirrors the husband’s violence, tightening its hold around the protagonist during moments of vulnerability. Yet, in the presence of others, the House “acts normal,” masking the reality within its walls, reflecting the silent complicity often associated with abuse.

Sopa Fria

Best Student Project Award: Courage (France)- The film’s contributors & directors were Margot Jacquet, Nathan Baudry, Marion Choudin, Jeanne Desplanques, Lise Delcroix, Salomé Cognon from Supinfocom Rubika. Philippe Meis from Supinfocom Rubika was on board as the producer.

The film’s description reads: When Anna, an Olympic athlete, finds herself behind in the race, she redoubles her efforts with the aim of winning the competition and never disappoint again. But as she pushes herself beyond her limits, she burns out. She then has to face the wave of judgment that comes with dropping out.

Courage

Honorable Mention Award: Fire (France)- The contributor for this project were Laure Goasguen from Miyu Distribution, while Baptiste Fraboul, Léna Gittler, Esther Lamassoure, Julie Le Forban, Florent Sabuco, Valentin Serre from Miyu Distribution were on board as directors and Julien DEPARIS from ENSI has produced the project.

The film’s description reads: Time seems to stand still as a fire approaches.

Fire

“As part of the festivities, three prestigious awards will be presented: best student project, jury special, and best in show, along with an honorable mention for a standout work deserving special recognition”, said CAF chair Yoriko Ito. “This year’s CAF promises to be a true celebration of innovation and artistic excellence, offering a glimpse into the future of animation. Don’t miss this chance to experience the extraordinary creativity that is shaping the industry today.”

The SIGGRAPH Asia 2024 Computer Animation Festival is curated by the Computer Animation Festival chair Yoriko Ito (independent art director, consultant & educator for animation) and Computer Animation Festival producer Hana Shiota (Polygon Pictures). Screenings will take place in the Electronic Theater and Animation Theater at SIGGRAPH Asia 2024 in Tokyo International Forum.

Registration for SIGGRAPH Asia 2024 is open to trade visitors and the public, offering opportunities to learn, network, and be inspired by some of the brightest minds in the computer graphics industry.