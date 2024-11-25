Mythical Games and FIFA to launch mobile blockchain based football game ‘FIFA Rivals’ 

FIFA and the US based game development studio Mythical Games announced a collaboration to launch FIFA Rivals – a blockchain based arcade football mobile video game.

FIFA’s collaboration with Mythical Games will form an important part of the non-simulation category of FIFA’s football video game franchise. Mythical Games already run a mobile Rivals game that has achieved over five million downloads, and is now poised to bring its expertise to the football domain.

In FIFA Rivals, gamers will have the unique opportunity to create and manage their very own football club. Players will be able to build, level up and enhance their line-ups, and then use their teams against other players in real-time PvP arcade-style gameplay.

The game will be free to play and will include in-game and web marketplaces that utilise the Mythos blockchain to allow players to own, buy, sell and trade their favourite football stars.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Mythical Games to launch FIFA Rivals, bringing football fans a mobile-first gaming experience that deepens their connection to the sport. The game is an innovative and accessible addition to our expanding gaming and esports portfolio,” said FIFA secretary General Mattias Grafström.

“We’re excited to partner with FIFA and leverage our expertise to create an unparalleled football gaming experience. Our goal is to replicate our success with our previous Rivals game and set new benchmarks in the web3 gaming sector. The combination of officially licensed football stars (past and present), prestigious clubs from around the world and globally competitive esports gameplay will take sports gameplay to a new level. Through this long-term partnership with FIFA, there are major plans to integrate into the FIFA esports platform to give players in every country the ability to become a participant or fan,” shared Mythical Games CEO and founder John Linden.

FIFA Rivals will launch globally on mobile devices on Android and iOS platforms.