RNTX and Sunburn Festival join hands to bring one of a kind experience ‘Game The Beat’

News Hub for Indian Animation VFX Comics Gaming Merchandising Applications Ecosystem
Revenant Esports (RNTX) announced its partnership with Asia’s premier Electronic Music Dance (EDM) festival, Sunburn Festival, for a groundbreaking collaboration titled Game The Beat.
The initiative will debut at Sunburn Festival 2025 which is scheduled from 19 to 21 December 2025 at Infiniti Bay, Sewri, Mumbai. Through this association, Revenant XSpark aims to bridge the gap between digital gaming and live entertainment, introducing a new dimension of experiential engagement at Sunburn Festival 2025.
The coming together of two brands that resonate with the youth will create a first-of-its-kind partnership that will bridge the worlds of music and gaming leading to a dynamic new lifestyle experience for Gen Z audiences across India. The collaboration will bring together Revenant’s massive digital gaming community and Sunburn Festival’s electrifying on-ground festival energy, leading to the birth of a new cultural ecosystem where raves meet raids and beats meet battles.
Through this partnership, Sunburn Festival will be leveraging Revenant’s strong community to gain a year-round digital presence and deeper engagement. Game The Beat will also ensure that Revenant enters the mainstream of India’s cultural landscape, connecting with music, fashion, and lifestyle enthusiasts.
“We are extremely delighted to partner with Sunburn Festival to create an ecosystem that would be driving youth engagement. Revenant has emerged as India’s fastest-growing esports company with 50M+ cumulative digital reach, while Sunburn Festival is Asia’s premier EDM event that has been growing strength-to-strength for the last 18 years. And this year our collaboration Game The Beat will lead to the unification of the rhythm of sound with the rush of gaming,” said Revenant Esports founder and CEO Rohit N Jagasia.
“At Sunburn, we’ve always believed that the future of entertainment lies at the intersection of culture, community and creativity. Partnering with Revenant Esports is a natural progression in that vision where the pulse of gaming meets the rhythm of music. As two dynamic industries converge, this Game The Beat collaboration reflects the evolution of audience behaviour, where experiences transcend formats and fandoms,” said Sunburn CEO Karan Singh.
Game The Beat will blend the best of online and offline experiences and offer an immersive experience to fans. This will unfold across multiple phases.
The partnership will see creator-led content that would feature Revenant’s stars such as Scout, Kaashvi, Sensei and Vanshaj. Sunburn Festival-branded gaming events, custom lobbies, and giveaways in the lead-up to the festival. There would also be a Game The Beat: mini-series that would highlight creators’ journey from gaming bootcamps to the Sunburn stage.
Sunburn Festival 2025 will also see a dedicated gaming arena offering live tournaments, meet-and-greets, and interactive experiences. Fans will also get access to exclusive co-branded merchandise and digital content drops across both communities.