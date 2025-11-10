News Hub for Indian Animation VFX Comics Gaming Merchandising Applications Ecosystem
Amazon Web Services (AWS) has expanded its AWS Marketplace to India, enabling customers to purchase software and services from India-based vendors in Indian rupees (INR). This rollout introduces local invoicing and payment options, streamlining transactions for domestic buyers. It also opens new opportunities for Indian independent software vendors (ISVs) and consulting partners, who can now list and sell their offerings with simplified tax compliance and pricing in rupees, making the platform more accessible and aligned with local business needs.
AWS Marketplace features more than 30,000 transactable listings globally across 70 plus software categories including security, agentic AI and tools, DevOps, data & analytics, and more. Customers can now purchase software from sellers such as Cisco, CrowdStrike, Deloitte, eMudhra, Freshworks, Gupshup.ai, IBM, Kore.ai, Palo Alto Networks, Redington, Salesforce, Sarvam, Sonata Software and VideoCX.io, allowing customers to benefit from existing relationships, expertise, and support.
AWS global specialists and partners Ruba Borno said, “India’s rapidly growing digital economy demands procurement solutions that match the pace of innovation, particularly as organisations accelerate their AI adoption. AWS Marketplace in India eliminates traditional procurement friction by enabling local currency transactions, simplified tax compliance, and streamlined procurement workflows, giving Indian customers faster access to cutting-edge technologies, and Indian sellers a proven pathway to scale their solutions and foster connections between local innovation and enterprise demand.”
AWS India and South Asia partner business head Praveen Sridhar commented, “The expansion of AWS Marketplace in India creates new opportunities for technology providers to connect with India’s dynamic customer base. This enables Indian ISVs, system integrators, and channel partners to expand their reach and scale efficiently, while streamlining compliance for all participants. This expansion reflects our commitment to India’s innovative technology landscape, helping partners grow while enabling customers to implement IT solutions faster and with less complexity, ultimately accelerating innovation across India’s digital economy.”
Tata Consultancy Services growth markets president Girish Ramachandran shared, “As a launch partner, we look forward to leveraging AWS Marketplace to offer our customers greater agility, faster innovation, and access to cutting-edge solutions while enhancing our own cloud offerings.”