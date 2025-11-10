News Hub for Indian Animation VFX Comics Gaming Merchandising Applications Ecosystem
Nazara Technologies has launched the mobile game Bigg Boss: The Game based on the reality show Bigg Boss. Developed in collaboration with Banijay Rights and Fusebox Games, the game brings the drama and dynamics of the Bigg Boss house to life in an immersive, choice-driven format.
The mobile game mirrors the core television format where players enter the house as contestants, build alliances, make task choices, compete, manage in-game popularity, and try to avoid eviction. The experience is designed to capture the drama, social strategy and personality clashes that define the reality show, but in a mobile-first, interactive storytelling environment. As the show format is episodic and refreshes every season, the game can also be refreshed regularly.
Nazara Technologies joint MD and CEO Nitish Mittersain said, “With Fusebox now part of Nazara, we have the capability to take proven reality formats, localise them for Indian audiences, and keep them alive through regular content updates. This is as much a business story as it is a creative one, we are showing how IP, an owned studio and a strong publishing layer can come together to create seamless, recurring gaming experiences.”
The title will first launch in English and Hindi, with planned rollouts in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Bangla, Kannada and Marathi to reach India’s regional entertainment audiences. It is available on both Android and iOS, and has been structured for ongoing, season-style content drops so that storylines inside the game can align with what is happening on the TV property.