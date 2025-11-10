Backstage Pass and Frameboxx sign MoU to launch diplomas in game development

News Hub for Indian Animation VFX Comics Gaming Merchandising Applications Ecosystem
India’s Backstage Pass Institute of Gaming and Frameboxx Animation & Visual Effects have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly launch specialised diploma and advanced diploma programs in game development and allied disciplines across India.
The partnership brings together Backstage Pass’s academic and industry experience with Frameboxx’s national infrastructure and student network.
The jointly offered programs include:
Classes will be conducted live online by Backstage Pass faculty, supported by on-site mentorship, lab sessions, and technical assistance at Frameboxx centres nationwide. Students will receive joint certification from both institutions, with the option of additional credentials from Lincoln University College and Media & Entertainment Skills Council (MESC).
Backstage Pass Institute of Gaming founder & MD Patallapalli Surya Prakash said, “India’s gaming ecosystem is evolving at a phenomenal pace, creating a surge in demand for skilled developers and designers. Our partnership with Frameboxx enables us to expand our reach and bring structured, industry-relevant gaming education to students across the country. Together, we aim to nurture talent that is both technically proficient and creatively inspired — ready to lead the next wave of India’s gaming revolution.”
Frameboxx Animation & Visual Effects founder director Rajesh R. Turakhia stated, “This collaboration with Backstage Pass marks a significant milestone in that mission. By combining our state-of-the-art training infrastructure with their academic expertise, we are creating a platform that transforms students’ passion for gaming into successful global careers.”
In the next phase, this collaboration will expand to include university-affiliated degree programs in game development.