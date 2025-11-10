News Hub for Indian Animation VFX Comics Gaming Merchandising Applications Ecosystem
Germany’s Big emerged victorious at the inaugural Chennai Esports Global Championship (CEGC) 2025, securing a 3–1 win over France’s Mousquetaires in the Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) grand final. Held from 7 to 9 November at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai, the tournament was organised with support from the government of Tamil Nadu. The trophy was presented to the winners by the state’s deputy chief minister, Thiru Udhayanidhi Stalin.
Organised by the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) in partnership with Skyesports, CEGC marked India’s first state-supported international esports tournament. With a prize pool of US $50,000 and inclusion in the global Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) rankings, the event represented a notable addition to the international CS2 calendar.
The Chennai Esports Global Championship (CEGC) brought together teams from 31 countries across Europe, Southeast Asia, and India, reflecting the international scope of the tournament. Following several weeks of open qualifiers, top teams advanced to the finals in Chennai. Germany’s BIG delivered a strong showing across four maps: Dust II, Overpass, Inferno, and Train, to defeat France’s Mousquetaires and secure the inaugural title in front of a live audience and a large online viewership. Mousquetaires finished as runners-up, while Deep Cross Gaming (Philippines) and Team Nemesis Asia (Thailand) placed third and fourth. Team Arise and Wicked Gaming, both from India, secured fifth and sixth positions respectively.
The CEGC qualifiers recorded a peak concurrent viewership of over 90,000 across platforms such as YouTube, Twitch, and official watch parties. Building on the momentum of the CS2 tournament, the Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) championship is scheduled to take place from 14 to 16 November at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai. The event will feature top Indian mobile esports teams competing for a prize pool of US $500,000.