Gaming personality Kaashvi Hiranandani joins creators lineup of Revenant XSpark

News Hub for Indian Animation VFX Comics Gaming Merchandising Applications Ecosystem
India’s one of the leading esports brand Revenant XSpark announced that it has roped in Kaashvi Hiranandani to its creators lineup. She is one of the most prominent gaming and lifestyle creators of the country, who has established herself as a defining voice in the new-age digital entertainment landscape.
Kaashvi will be representing Revenant XSpark alongside several other creators like Scout, Sensei, and Vanshaj. Known for seamlessly bridging the gap between competitive gaming, lifestyle content, and relatable vlogging, she has become an inspiration for millions of aspiring gamers and creators across the country.
“We are delighted to have Kaashvi Hiranandani as a part of Revenant XSpark. Her presence is a milestone in Revenant’s commitment to bring diversity in India’s creator-driven gaming ecosystem,” said Revenant Esports founder Rohit N Jagasia.
“I am really excited about joining Revenant XSpark. They have pushed the boundaries of the Indian esports ecosystem by challenging the status quo. I am thrilled to be part of this journey and represent women who are shaping the next era of esports in the country,” Kaashvi remarked.
Kaashvi recently bagged the gaming personality of the year (female) at the India Gaming Awards S4. Previously, she has been recognised as the fan favourite lifestyle gaming personality of the year at the GEM Awards 2025 and also won the streamer of the year (female) at the India Gaming Awards.