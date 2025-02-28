GEM Awards 2025: Here’s a full list of winners

AnimationXpress’s highly anticipated events of the year—the GEM (Gaming, Esports, and Metaverse) Awards 2025 in association with Anime Times concluded with a bang. The ceremony brought together the trailblazers from the Indian gaming, esports and metaverse industries for a spectacular celebration.

This third edition of the GEM Awards was held on 28 February 2025 at The Lalit Ashok, Bengaluru from 6 to 8 pm, hosted as a part of Bengaluru GAFX, India’s premier annual conference for the animation, VFX, and gaming industries, which was supported by the Government of Karnataka. The awards were held in association with Anime Times. The industry partners for GEM Awards 2025 were Xbox and CyberPowerPC.

On this momentous occasion, AnimationXpress chief operating officer Neha Mehta expressed, “Congratulations to the incredible game developers, game studios, esports teams, esports organisations, and metaverse companies for pushing the boundaries of innovation, creativity, and passion in the gaming and esports sectors. Your hard work and dedication have set new standards in the industry, and this recognition is a testament to your unwavering commitment to excellence. Here’s to more groundbreaking achievements ahead!”

AnimationXpress has issued two special awards to honour the state and the people who have left a huge mark in the upliftment of this industry. The awards presented were:

State Contribution to the Indian Esports Industry

Contribution to Gaming & Esports Industry in India.

The State Contribution to the Indian Esports Industry was presented to the Tamil Nadu government. It was received by Tamil Nadu Sports Development Authority’s Dr. J. Meghanath Reddy IAS. The Tamil Nadu government has done a remarkable job in organising the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Trophy 2024, a progressive step towards promoting esports and engaging audiences across diverse categories, including school students, college students, government employees, the general public, and differently-abled individuals. The inclusion of esports in such a prestigious event reflected the government’s commitment to fostering innovation and empowering the youth for global platforms like the Asian Games and the Olympics.

Rajan Navani

The Contribution to Gaming & Esports Industry in India award was presented to JetSynthesys founder and CEO Rajan Navani. His visionary leadership and enduring commitment to the gaming and esports industry have been transformative. His emphasis on responsibility within the industry, advocating for games developed with checks and balances, and promoting sustainability have set benchmarks for ethical innovation and focused on greater community engagement, particularly involving gamers in shaping the industry, has inspired countless stakeholders. Navani’s insights on the potential of esports to bring international recognition to India resonate deeply, especially as the country prepares for opportunities like the esports Olympics.

Sharing his enthusiasm for the Indian gaming and esports sector, AnimationXpress director Mishaal Wanvari said, “We are witnessing remarkable talent and innovation emerging from India in gaming, esports, and the metaverse segments. Through the GEM Awards, we aim to recognise and showcase some of the industry’s most outstanding contributions.”

Below is a full list of winners:

GAMING

Best Casual Game

Bloom – A Puzzle Adventure by Lucid Labs

Best Hyper Casual Game

Military Academy 3D by Street Lamp Games

Wobble Gobble by Backstage Pass Institute of Gaming and Technology

Best Midcore Game

Artifice: War Tactics by Silvine Game Studios

Best Hardcore Game

1971: Indian Naval Front by Neosphere Interactive Studios

Best Console Game

Darkarta: A Broken Heart’s Quest by Tuttifrutti Interactive

Best Mobile Game

Indus Battle Royale by SuperGaming

Ludo Supreme by Zupee (RMG Game)

Best PC Game

Laser Tanks by AbhiTechGames

Best PC Game – International

Valorant by Riot Games

The Finals by Embark Studios

Best Student Game

Cognac Metaverse by Aditya Gaurav, Chandigarh University

Heads Off! by Rajath Biju/Hurshwardhan Nashine/Prathamesh Gandhi, Whistling Woods International

Best Gaming Promo

Unsung Empires: The Cholas I by Ayelet Studio

Jungle Book Snake and Ladder Game by Powerkids Entertainment (Singapore)

Best Game Direction

Chirag Chopra, Bloom – A Puzzle Adventure by Lucid Labs

Abhishek Vyas, American Dad! Apocalypse Soon by Reliance Games (Zapak Games)

Best Game Producer

Abhishek Vyas for WWE Mayhem, Reliance Games (Zapak Games)

Best Art Direction

Unsung Empires: The Cholas I by Ayelet Studio

American Dad! Apocalypse Soon by Reliance Games (Zapak Games)

Best Game Score/Music

Andrea Belucci for Artifice: War Tactics, Silvine Game Studios

Best Audio Design

Vishwas for Artifice: War Tactics by Silvine Game Studios

Games for Impact

Little Singham Cycle Race by Reliance Games (Zapak Games)

Best Ongoing Game

Battle Legion by Godspeed Games

Most Anticipated Game

Unsung Empires: The Cholas II by Ayelet Studio

Kapih by 88 Games

Winds of Arcana: Ruination by Brewed Games (Editor’s Choice)

Best Indie Studio of the Year

Lucid Labs

Gamebee Studio

Game Studio of the Year

SuperGaming

METAVERSE, NFTs, TECHNOLOGY

Metaverse Developer of the Year

Immersive Gamitronics Studios for “Revolutionizing Cultural Experiences with the PartyNite Metaverse”

NFT Creator of the Year

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India for Škodaverse India 1 of 128

Best Custom PC Builder

EliteHubs

Best PC Hardware Brand

Cooler Master

ESPORTS

Best Streaming Platform

Rooter

Esports Coach of the Year

Rahul “Osmium” Sharma

Esports Caster of the Year

Ankit “Ankiiibot” Pandey

Best Esports Promo/Commercial

Rivalry Anthem by Ampverse DMI

Best Esports Production

Tesseract Esports | BGIS 2024

Nodwin Gaming | BGMS Season 3

Esports Commercial Partner of the Year

Hero Xtreme x GodLike Esports

Esports Moment of the Year

Riot Games India & South Asia | Convergence

Esports Athlete of the Year

Jonathan “Jonathan Gaming” Amaral

Esports Tournament Organiser of the Year

Skyesports

Esports Tournament of the Year

BMPS 2024 by Skyesports

Esport Organisation Of the Year

GodLike Esports

Best Esports Team

Gladiators Esports | BGIS

Godlike Esports | CODM

Best Esports Player

Ganesh “SK Rossi” Gangadhar

Streamer of the Year – Male

Yash “Lollzzz” Thakkar

Tanmay “Sc0utOP” Singh

Streamer of the Year – Female

Payal “Payal Gaming” Dhare

Content Creator of the Year (Gaming)

Sakshi “Sharkshe” Shetty

Jonathan “Jonathan Gaming” Amaral

EXCEPTIONAL CONTRIBUTION TO INDIAN GAMING & ESPORTS ECOSYSTEM

State Contribution to the Indian Esports Industry

Tamil Nadu

Contribution to Gaming & Esports Industry in India

Rajan Navani

FAN CHOICE AWARDS

Fan Favourite Esports Team of the Year

Team Soul

Fan Favourite Content Creator of the Year

GamerFleet – Anshu Bisht

Fan Favourite Lifestyle Gaming Personality of the Year – Male

Ocean Sharma

Fan Favourite Lifestyle Gaming Personality of the Year – Female

Kaashvi “Kaash Plays” Hiranandani

Fan Favourite Esports Player of the Year – Female

Swayambika “Sway” Sachar

Fan Favourite Esports Player of the Year – Male)

Jonathan “Jonathan Gaming” Amaral

Most Trending Game of the Year

Battlegrounds Mobile India