Bengaluru GAFX ’25: Green Gold and TG Entertainment sign MoU to expand ‘Tom Gates’ franchise in India

Rajiv Chilaka and Ken Anderson

On the second day of GAFX 2025, Green Gold Animation and UK-based TG Entertainment signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore business opportunities for The Brilliant World of Tom Gates franchise in India.

This strategic partnership aims to expand the beloved franchise in the areas of licensing, merchandising, series animation production. Under the MoU, both companies will collaborate to develop market opportunities in India and wider South Asian markets.

“Building on its legacy as a leader in animation, licensing and merchandising for Indian IPs, Green Gold is expanding its scope to include international properties. The introduction of Tom Gates to India is a significant milestone, and we are eager to see its success in this market,” said Green Gold Animation founder and CEO Rajiv Chilaka.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Green Gold, the outstanding children’s IP company in India, who bring unparalleled expertise in this incredibly exciting market, to Tom Gates and our partners,” said TG Entertainment CEO Ken Anderson.

At the heart of this success is Tom Gates himself—a doodler extraordinaire, master of making up excuses, and a beloved figure among young readers and viewers worldwide. Since 2011, author and illustrator Liz Pichon has built a phenomenon with 23 award-winning, multi-million-copy-bestselling books and an award-winning, globally recognised three season TV series, plus two holiday specials, all inspiring creativity and fun.

Now, expanding beyond screens and pages, Tom Gates is set to captivate live audiences with a stage show launching in the UK in April 2025, touring 45 venues nationwide. With over 16.5 million books sold and 26 plus awards, this franchise continues to engage and entertain kids aged six plus, reinforcing its status as a global favourite published by Scholastic UK.