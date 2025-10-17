Rainbow launches ‘Winx Club: Magix’ on Roblox following its recent success across platforms

News Hub for Indian Animation VFX Comics Gaming Merchandising Applications Ecosystem
Global entertainment powerhouse Rainbow has once again cast a spell on audiences worldwide with the return of its beloved animated franchise, Winx Club in the highly anticipated revival, Winx Club: The Magic is Back.
The stunning new CGI version of the iconic series, which follows the magical adventures of Bloom and her fairy friends, launched the first 13 of 26 brand-new episodes, has been achieving great success on TV, airing on CBBC and iPlayer in the UK, TF1 in France, and RAI in Italy. Streaming globally on Netflix, it has soared to the top of the charts, claiming the number one position in the kids’ category across more than 40 countries.
An exclusive hub game Winx Club: Magix has been launched on Roblox in sync with the new episodes. Tailored to Winx Club’s multigenerational fan base, the game has become a sensation since its September debut, attracting over two million players in its first month, boasting an 87 percent approval rating and demonstrating 360° brand strength and engagement beyond TV.
Through engaging social media content, interactive challenges, and ‘watch-along’ events in collaboration with top kids and family content creators, Winx Club Tik Tok profile reached over one million followers. The dance challenge alone generated over 60 million views across Instagram and TikTok.