Dupe VFX appoints Jesper Kjölsrud as VFX supervisor expanding their Nordic footprint

News Hub for Indian Animation VFX Comics Gaming Merchandising Applications Ecosystem
Visual effects studio Dupe VFX announced the appointment of Jesper Kjölsrud as VFX supervisor. A seasoned industry professional with over two decades of experience, Kjölsrud brings deep creative and technical expertise across film and episodic work.
With a background in 3D, his track record of delivering visually ambitious work has built a reputation for creative leadership, technical excellence, and collaborative problem-solving. Kjölsrud’s credits include the visually ambitious series The Man Who Fell to Earth, where he led sequences from initial concept through to final delivery, including the creation of the alien planet Anthea. His work on the show, along with Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, earned him two Primetime Emmy nominations for outstanding special visual effects.
In recent years, he has held VFX supervisor roles at Ghost VFX, Outpost VFX, and Cinesite, contributing to a wide range of high-end productions across studios known for pushing creative and technical boundaries. Having worked both client-side and vendor-side, Kjölsrud offers a comprehensive understanding of the production process – combining creative vision with a firm grasp of practical delivery.
He joins Dupe VFX from Sweden, where the studio is expanding its footprint and engaging with the region’s growing talent base.
“We’re absolutely thrilled to welcome Jesper to Dupe. With his wealth of experience as a VFX supervisor and deep industry connections, he’ll play a pivotal role in advancing Dupe’s momentum as the studio continues to build toward more ambitious VFX projects across a rowing slate of high-profile shows. Based in Sweden, Jesper also strengthens our plans to expand into the region and tap into the incredible talent there,” said Dupe VFX CEO Jonathan Harris.
“I’m really excited to be joining Dupe VFX at such a pivotal time. The strong foundation, talented team, and company values all align perfectly with where I see myself growing. I’m looking forward to helping Dupe push into even higher-end work,” said Kjölsrud.
His arrival marks a significant step in the studio’s ongoing commitment to creative excellence and international expansion. With offices in London and Stockholm, Dupe VFX is dedicated to delivering world-class visual effects in a way that is both sustainable and ethical, prioritising the needs of its clients, team, and the wider environment.