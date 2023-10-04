Mumbai-based kids YouTube channel PunToon Kids has partnered with India’s public service broadcaster Doordarshan (DD) to air the former’s content on DD.

PunToon Kids’ content premiered on Doordarshan on 3 October and the episodes will run on the public broadcast channel under the name Piggy Bank. Piggy Bank promises to captivate young hearts with its relatable and engaging storyline and catchy title track. The episodes are centered around the day-to-day lives of two endearing characters, Gattu and Chinki. Piggy Bank is a rich trove of kids friendly original IP-based content inspired by everyday life happenings in an Indian household, covering a wide range of topics such as fun learning, moral stories, mythological, family-centered, school life, creative learning, Indian culture and many more.

The kids YouTube channel is known to create episodes around values like empanthy, compassion and responsibility. Many of the channel’s videos have views ranging from 10 to 60 million on YouTube.

PunToon Kids founder and CEO Sourabh Kumar expressed, “We are absolutely thrilled to partner with Doordarshan for our latest show, Piggy Bank, harmonising seamlessly with Doordarshan’s mission to inspire, educate, and entertain. We firmly believe that learning can be entertaining, and with Doordarshan’s extensive reach, we are confident that Gattu and Chinki will become beloved characters in households nationwide. Piggy Bank embodies this commitment by taking young audiences on a voyage of discovery, helping them understand and appreciate their cultural roots, morals, ethics, history, and science, and become an integral part of their childhood.”

This collaboration marks a significant milestone for the brand as it strives to reach a broader audience and fulfill its commitment to providing enjoyable and learning content for kids.

Piggy Bank will air from Monday to Friday on Doordarshan at 4 pm.