Animasia Studio and Litt Tak, in partnership with ADK Emotion and Tomy Company of Japan, unveil the highly anticipated TV series Beyblade X at Asia’s largest “King of Beyblade” tournament. This event took place at the Malaysia Digital Content Festival (MYDCF) from 29 September to 1 October at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC).

Animasia Studio is a renowned animation studio in Malaysia while Litt Tak Sdn. Bhd is a leading toy distributor in the country. Their mission is to introduce Beyblade X, complete with an array of new products and merchandise. This endeavour included a grand tournament scheduled on the same day, offering attendees a chance to amass their very own Beyblade X collections.

The tournament comprised rip-roaring battles alongside exclusive prizes for the top players.

The event welcomed Malaysia’s Ministry of Communication & Digital secretary general Ybhg. Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Bin MD ISA and Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation CEO Yang Berusaha Encik Mahadhir Aziz as the guests of honour to officiate the first SEA country to launch Beyblade X in Malaysia.

Animasia Studio Sdn Bhd represents the famous Japanese anime and toy brand Beyblade for the South East Asia market as master licensee for Non Toy Merchandise & Tournament Event, mainly covering Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia and Brunei markets.

Beyblade X toys will officially release in Malaysia starting 1 November 2023, and will be available in all major department stores (Aeon, Parkson, Isetan) and Toys ”R” Us. Following the toy release, the Beyblade X TV series is set to premiere in Malaysia and South East Asia countries in Q2 2024, marking the beginning of what is expected to become a popular “Gear Sport” in the region. Often referred to as the “Japanese Modern gasing (spinning top),” Beyblade X combines skill and gadgetry, creating a new wave of excitement in Malaysia.