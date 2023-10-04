David Lebensfeld

Streamland Media has announced a unification of leadership for Ghost VFX and Ingenuity Studios. Ingenuity Studios founder David Lebensfeld will serve as president of both companies, which comprise Streamland Media’s visual effects division. The two award-winning VFX houses have been creating work for a combined 40-plus years.

“Ghost VFX and Ingenuity Studios are producing outstanding, innovative and amazing work,” said Streamland Media CEO Bill Romeo. “Bringing these two incredible, talent-driven companies under single leadership will better serve our clients in the most efficient and strategic way.”

Ghost VFX, founded in 1999, has studios in London, Copenhagen, Los Angeles, Manchester, Toronto and Vancouver, and is moving its Pune studio into a new, state-of-the-art facility later this year. Recent Ghost VFX credits include titles such as Star Trek Discovery, The Mandalorian and Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

Founded in 2004, Ingenuity Studios’ work can be seen in the Netflix series One Piece, feature films including Many Saints of Newark and Booksmart, and in series such as Hacks and Cowboy Bebop. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Ingenuity Studios has locations in New York, Vancouver, London and Atlanta.

“I’m excited to work alongside the leadership team here and humbled to be guiding these world-class artists and innovators,” says Lebensfeld. “I know the quality of work, integrity and reputation of Ghost VFX and Ingenuity Studios are unrivaled. Together, we can custom fit to filmmakers’ needs and offer a full spectrum of visual effects services.”

Ghost VFX and Ingenuity Studios president Lebensfeld brings 20 years of artistic, technical, and business experience in visual effects to his new role and is a member of the Visual Effects Society and the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. ‍

“David’s undeniable passion and creative vision will be a huge asset to our talented teams at Ghost VFX and Ingenuity Studios,” notes Romeo. “We are all excited for the next chapter in Streamland Media’s future.”

In addition to Ghost VFX and Ingenuity Studios, Streamland Media’s offerings to content creators worldwide include customised services from its picture division, Picture Shop; sound division, Formosa Group; and marketing division, Picture Head.