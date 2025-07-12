Prime Video reveals official trailer for ‘Sausage Party: Foodtopia’ S2

Prime Video released the official trailer for Sausage Party: Foodtopia S2 on 11 July 2025. The R-rated animated sequel to the original series promises even more food-fuelled mayhem this summer.

The trailer offers a first look at Sausage Party: Foodtopia S2 as Frank voiced by Seth Rogen, Barry (Michael Cera), Sammy Bagel Jr. (Edward Norton), and Jack (Will Forte) leaving their home, Foodtopia, to explore New Foodland- a mysterious land which seems to be a perfect food society hiding darker truths.

Synopsis: In season two, exiled from home, Frank, Barry, and Sammy soon find themselves in New Foodland, a shining utopia for food and humans alike. But beneath the city’s glossy fridges and cheery smiles lies a dark secret that threatens the entirety of sentient food society.

The official trailer highlights the wild, irreverent humour and outrageous adventures at the heart of Sausage Party: Foodtopia S2.

The show has onboarded Rogen, Goldberg, James Weaver, Alex McAtee and Jonah Hill as executive producers under Point Grey Pictures, with Madeline Blair overseeing the project for the production company. Conrad Vernon returns as co-director and for the series who also worked on the featured film. He is joined by Annapurna’s Megan Ellison, Patrick Chu and Andrew Millstein to executively produce the series. Sausage Party: Foodtopia is co-produced by Annapurna Television, Sony Pictures Television, and Amazon MGM Studios. The original film was jointly produced by Columbia Pictures and Annapurna.

All eight episodes of the animated comedy will premiere globally on Prime Video on 13 August 2025, across more than 240 countries and territories.