Gachiakuta

“If you care about the objects, the soul will inhabit them.”

Doesn’t make sense, right? So here goes: In a dystopian, darker side of the society, materialism reigns.

Gachiakuta is based on the manga of the same name by Kei Urana, originally published in Weekly Shōnen Magazine. The series is adapted into anime by Bones Films and is directed by Fumihiko Suganuma (Charlotte, Train to the End of the World, Shirobako), marking his debut as a lead series director.

This gritty and intense series explores the contrast between the Haves and the Have-nots, and sheds light on the issues of materialism, consumerism and waste generation.

The show opens with “The Sphere,” an actual wall that separates the glistening upper class from the slum dwellers that are disdainfully referred to as “filth.” The slum dwellers are victims of a ruthless caste system — they did not commit any crimes, but are merely labeled as the descendants of criminals. Meanwhile, the rulers of the upper-class wear robes of white and gold with religious adornments. The social commentary on display here is simple but sharp.

The portrayal of social segregation takes center stage in Gachiakuta’s world and setting. To those who are willing to see, the story is a strong, politically anti-establishment message that condemns the exclusion and persecution of oppressed groups. It is a powerful commentary on the human condition, highlighting the resilience of those who are often overlooked.

Revolving a lot around the value of trash metaphorically, the anime seems to revolt against the idea of being materialistic in today’s world. Trash beasts, the big bads, are also a direct manifestation of this.

At the centre of this is the protagonist Rudo, an edgy young teen who makes his living by salvaging and refurbishing the objects discarded by the rich. He resolves to turn the upper-class’ trash to the tribe folks’ (slum dwellers) treasure. Clear parallels are drawn between his feelings towards discarded objects and the abandonment by his parents. Enjin, the deuteragonist also shows promise as a novel character archetype, but his narrative has not panned out fully in the first two episodes.

The anime’s story is inspired from the Shinto belief of “life within things.” In Shintoism, supernatural entities called “Kami” are said to inhabit all objects. In Gachiakuta, it is an emotional attachment that is shown to inhabit life within all things, including trash itself.

The Gachiakuta manga is co-illustrated by graffiti artist Ando Hideyoshi. So it is no wonder that the anime’s visuals have a punk and graffiti inspired aesthetic, reminiscent of Japanese video games such as The World Ends With You and Jet Set Radio. The blend of traditional Japanese culture and modern elements creates an engaging visual experience. The series also tiptoes on ancient Japanese beliefs, bringing them to life through Rudo’s perspective.

All that being said, the action scenes could have done better, especially considering stiff competition from Demon Slayer and Jujutsu Kaisen, the anime shows that have gained massive popularity in India.

However, Gachiakuta rides strong on its narrative and character development. We believe that the series has the potential to be a standout in the shonen genre, with its unique art style and thought-provoking themes.

The first two episodes are out now on the anime streaming platform Crunchyroll. A new episode releases every Sunday.