Crunchyroll launches trailer for ‘Gachiakuta’

Crunchyroll has launched the Gachiakuta World Takeover, a global anime movement that will deliver the excitement of this title and unite fans around the world. In partnership with Kodansha, Avex, and Bones this campaign kicks off the debut of the main trailer, unveiling new footage from the high-octane action series set to stream exclusively on Crunchyroll on 6 July 2025.

Synopsis of the series: Gachiakuta follows Rudo, a young outcast falsely accused of murder and exiled into the wasteland known as The Pit. Facing monstrous Trash Beasts and a world stacked against him, Rudo must rise from the depths and challenge the power structures that discarded him.

Fans can also view the newly revealed key visual, the global premiere schedule, a new concept video and visual that tells the world, “Here Comes Gachiakuta!” as well as explore special activations that showcase the raw, graffiti-inspired world.

Crunchyroll chief operating officer Gita Rebbapragada said, “There’s a raw, emotional current in Gachiakuta that will resonate with fans the moment they see it. These promotional efforts are designed to match the excitement and intensity of this remarkable story and hook them into an unforgettable narrative journey.”

Before its worldwide streaming debut, Gachiakuta will premiere early in 15 countries and regions through special advance screenings. These showings will be held at major anime events and cities:

United States: Anime Expo (Los Angeles) – 4 July at 10 am PDT

At Anime Expo, in addition to the two-episode premiere, there will be a special panel featuring creators Kei Urana and Hideyoshi Andou alongside producer Naoki Amano. Fans can also experience a Gachiakuta-themed installation on the show floor, featuring storytelling zones, and more.

India: PVR Icon – Andheri (Mumbai) – 4 July France: Japan Expo (Paris) – 4 July at 11:45 am CEST Brazil: Anime Friends (São Paulo) – Dates will be announced soon Germany: Astor Film Lounge (Berlin) – 5 July at 6:00 pm CEST Mexico: Antara Shopping Mall (Mexico City) – 4 July at timings will be announced soon Italy: The Space Moderno, Piazza della Repubblica (Rome) – 4 July at 6:30 pm CEST

Alongside the trailer debut, there are additional highlights:

Behind Gachiakuta Video Interview: A behind-the-scenes look at creators Kei Urana and Hideyoshi Andou, diving into their creative process and passion for fusing manga with graffiti.

Gachiakuta Graffiti Maker Website: An interactive experience where fans can create their own personalised “Gachi-style” graffiti tags inspired by the series’ aesthetic.

The opening theme Hugs is infused with hardcore sound and the emotional resonance of the Gachuakuta’s world by Paledusk,the four-piece band. The ending theme Tomoshibi is made to bring a personal touch that mirrors Rudo’s journey is made by the Dustcell duo.

New characters & voice actors revealed

Two new characters have joined the cast of Gachiakuta, along with their voice actors: