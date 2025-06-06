Universal Pictures drops the trailer for ‘Wicked: For Good’

Universal Pictures has released the trailer for Wicked: For Good, the sequel to the 2024 film Wicked. The first installment was nominated for an Academy Award and won two Oscars.

Synopsis of the film: In the final chapter Elphaba, now branded as the Wicked Witch, fights for Oz’s oppressed animals while living in exile. Meanwhile, Glinda, celebrated as the beacon of goodness, enjoys fame in Emerald City but remains haunted by her fractured friendship with Elphaba. As she prepares to marry Prince Fiyero, Glinda attempts reconciliation, but her efforts only deepen their divide. The fallout reshapes Boq and Fiyero’s destinies, threatens Elphaba’s sister, Nessarose, and takes a dramatic turn when a girl from Kansas arrives. With an angry mob closing in, Elphaba and Glinda must reunite one last time—facing their truths with honesty and empathy to change their fate and the future of Oz forever.

The cast of the film includes Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey, Marissa Bode, Ethan Slater, Jeff Goldblum, Peter Dinklage, Keala Settle, Bowen Yang, Tony McCarthy, Michael Guarnera, Bronwyn James, Aaron Teoh and Ryan Mann. The film is directed by Jon M Chu and is produced by Marc Platt and David Stone.

The visually appealing scenes like the huge woods, mountains, castles, mystical animals and the various beautiful elements have been crafted by Industrial Light & Magic (ILM) and Framestore. Opsis and The Third Floor have also been credited with visualisation and visual effects work on the film.

The film will be released in the theatres globally on 21 November 2025.