Beyblade X world championship continues at the Anime Expo Los Angeles

New York- based ADK Emotions NY along with T-Licensing have announced that fans aged 13 years and older will have the opportunity to qualify for the Beyblade X world championship finals during a special tournament for badge-holders at Anime Expo in Los Angeles. The tournament, sponsored by Target, will take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center at Booth E-25, on 5 July 2025 starting at 10 am PST and the registration for the same will begin at 9 am PST where the first 128 participants to arrive will be able to compete.

Participants are encouraged to bring three of their own Hasbro Byblade X tops to use throughout the tournament, and a limited selection of Hasbro Tops will be available to borrow on-site. The final eight participants will be battling with three different tops in Hasbro’s Beyblade X Xtreme Battle Set Beystadium.

During the tournament, fans will battle other bladers using tops from Hasbro’s toy line for a chance to be named the national champion, thus earning a coveted spot in the world championship competition that is taking place at Tokyo Tower on Saturday, 11 October 2025, and Sunday, 12 October 2025. Any fan who qualifies for the final tournament will receive a fully paid trip to Tokyo to compete.

ADK Emotions NY representative shared, “We’re excited to take the Beyblade X world championship to one of the biggest anime and pop culture events in the U.S. this summer. With Target’s support, this tournament will unite Bey-fans in an epic atmosphere surrounded by some of Beyblade’s biggest fans. As we look to the future, we are excited about opportunities to expand Beyblade’s reach and welcome even more Bladers into the fold.”

To train for the tournament, fans can find Hasbro’s latest Beyblade X tops, such as the Beyblade X Cobalt Dragoon 2-60C launcher set and the Beyblade X Soar Phoenix 9-60GF Deluxe String launcher set, as well as the new Clash and Carry Stadium, at Target stores now.

Looking beyond the world championship later this year, Beyblade looks forward to continued celebration of its community and experiences designed to bring fans together across all generations in 2026 and beyond.