BenQ launches next-gen gaming monitor range

BenQ has launched its most advanced Mobiuz gaming monitor lineup, EX251, EX271, EX271Q, and the flagship EX271U. These monitors are built to cater to the next generation of AAA and console gamers. The new Mobiuz range combines AI-enhanced visual intelligence, genre-specific colour tuning, and unified device connectivity to deliver immersive, high-performance gameplay experiences.

BenQ India and South Asia managing director Rajeev Singh said, “With the new Mobiuz gaming monitors, we are shaping immersive ecosystems. From real-time AI tuning and genre-optimised colour to seamless multi-device control, every feature in these monitors has been crafted for gamers who demand more from every pixel.”

Mobiuz gaming monitors provide cutting-edge image tuning by the BenQ colour lab. Technologies like spectral colour refinement and high pixel contrast deliver rich, true-to-life visuals with smooth gradations and enhanced detail in both bright and dark scenes. Calibrated for consistency, the new monitors ensure that AAA games look exactly as developers intended, bringing gaming worlds vividly to life.

The gaming monitors introduce smart colour, an AI-driven feature within the colour shuttle software that adjusts display settings to align with each game’s artistic style. Leveraging deep learning and a proprietary game art colour database of over 120 profiles, Smart colour ensures real-time optimisation of brightness, contrast, and colour balance. Colour shuttle also allows gamers to experience titles as their creators intended, enhancing immersion without manual adjustments.

The new Mobiuz lineup is as follows:

EX251 – Fast, focused, functional, 24.5” FHD, 220Hz refresh rate, 1ms GtG, AMD FreeSync, DisplayHDR400, built-in speakers which is ideal for AAA gamers seeking high-speed performance in compact form. EX271 – Balanced for all, 27” FHD, 180Hz refresh rate, 1ms GtG, AMD FreeSync, DisplayHDR400, built-in speakers which is ideal for versatile gamers looking for smooth AAA gameplay with comfort EX271Q – Detail and depth in every frame, 27” QHD, 180Hz refresh rate, 1ms GtG, AMD FreeSync, DisplayHDR400, USB-C which is ideal for gamers seeking clarity but also need smooth visuals. EX271U – The flagship experience, 27” 4K UHD, 165Hz refresh rate, HDMI 2.1, DisplayHDR 400, eARC with 7.1ch which is ideal for high-end console and PC gamers wanting uncompromising visuals and sound.

The new monitor range is available from the end of May 2025 via Amazon, Flipkart, and BenQ eStore The price range for each model is as follows:

EX251- Rs 15,750

EX271- Rs 16,998

EX271Q- Rs 27,500

EX271U- Rs 49,998

All models feature BenQ eye-care technology, ensuring long-hour viewing comfort without sacrificing performance. Colour shuttle allows gamers to upload or download professional-grade game color profiles, making community-driven optimisation easier than ever.