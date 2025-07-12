UAE’s Animotion Media teams with Janson Media to bring kids shows to global audiences

UAE-based production and distribution company Animotion Media Group has made a content distribution deal with New York’s independent digital studio Janson Media to push its flagship animation projects further into the global mainstream.

This deal brings animated projects like BabyRiki and The Fixies to Prime Video across North America, with the full Fixies catalogue (seasons 1 to 4) also airing on Roku. The Stem-themed show follows the adventures of tiny gadget-fixing creatures who secretly live inside machines and work to fix them. The show is aired on both Amazon and Roku.

Commenting on the partnership Animotion Media Group, VP, chief commercial officer Valeria Korotina said, “Janson Media brings deep expertise in global content distribution, and together we’re creating new opportunities to deliver high-quality animation to families around the world.”

Further acknowledging the newly formed partnership, Janson Media executive vice president Jesse Janson said, “The Fixies, BabyRiki, and Beardy Bodo all offer strong creative vision and international appeal, exactly the kind of content families are seeking on streaming platforms today.”

Janson Media has a catalog of over 24,000 hours spanning genres from children’s animation to documentary, travel, and science. The digital studio has long-standing relationships with major global streaming platforms including Prime Video, Netflix, YouTube, Roku, and Tubi.