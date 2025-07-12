Priyanka Chopra in a still from Heads of State | Photo: UK Screen Alliance

London-based visual effects studio Milk has delivered high-impact visuals for the action film Heads of State, including a CG recreation of Spain’s famous La Tomatina festival and a high-stakes siege sequence called Safe House, said UK Screen Alliance.

Collaborating with production VFX supervisor Raymond Chen and production VFX producers Claudia Dehmel and Jakub Chilczuk, the studio contributed to several action sequences throughout the film. However, the standout moments remained the tomato-soaked opening and the intricately executed Safe House scene.

The La Tomatina sequence, inspired by the real-world tomato-throwing festival in Buñol, Spain proved to be the most technically demanding for the studio. Additionally, its work extended to weapon-specific muzzle flash shots, each demanding intricate detailing, from flying casings and barrel smoke to heat distortion and ghosting effects.

A still from Head of State

The Safe House sequence featured two world leaders under attack. One key moment involved a door packed with C4 that exploded and bounced through a corridor. To achieve this, the studio built the entire corridor digitally, allowing them to plan and control the destruction frame by frame. The scene required precise timing and was continuously refined during post-production.

The team paid close attention to the tomatoes’ colour, texture, and how they interacted with people and surfaces, adjusting every detail to match the chaotic feel of the scene. They also added digital crowds, stunts, destruction, and muzzle flashes to give it a dramatic touch. Each weapon, from pistols to machine guns, had its own unique visual setup.

Milk worked on this project for around a year, with the team growing to 30 artists at its busiest. From flying tomatoes to tightly choreographed shootouts, the visual effects studio helped bring Heads of State’s action to life with flair and technical precision.

Head of State is currently streaming on Prime Video.