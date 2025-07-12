Thunderbird Entertainment onboards new president of Atomic Cartoons

Joel Bradley

Canadian film and television entertainment company Thunderbolts Entertainment Group has appointed Joel Bradley as the new president of Atomic Cartoons (Atomic), the animation arm of the company, effective as of 1 July 2025.

Bradley will report directly to Jennifer Twiner McCarron who is the chief executive of both Atomic and its parent company, Thunderbird Entertainment, while also continuing as chair of Thunderbird’s board.

In his expanded role, Bradley will lead the business development and production departments across Atomic production teams. He will continue to steer Atomic’s day-to-day operations and strategic direction, focusing on strengthening the studio’s technical and creative production pipeline in line with its broader business goals. He will also oversee a team of nearly 1,000 creative and production staff to maintain a steady output of high-volume, high-quality content for partners worldwide.

“Joel is a highly respected leader who brings a great mix of creativity, production expertise, and unwavering dedication to our teams,” said McCarron. “He’s been instrumental in growing our kids and family business, and his passion for supporting and uplifting team members is an invaluable asset. Joel embodies all of the key attributes we value at Atomic, including leading with kindness, compassion, and empathy. Over the years, he has helped elevate our studio creatively to build the artist-friendly, collaborative culture we are proud to be known for. This is a well-deserved promotion and I’m excited to see what the future holds for our company as a result of Joel’s promotion.”

Bradley said, “I’m lucky to work with an extremely talented group of artists, creators and producers, all of whom inspire me every day. It is a true privilege to take on the role of president of Atomic and I look forward to building on its already great legacy. Atomic’s people-first culture and drive to make excellent cartoons is what originally attracted me to the studio. I want to continue to help our teams learn, grow and be curious, and am very excited to be part of what’s to come.”

A veteran with over 20 years in the industry, Bradley joined Atomic in 2013 from Pixar Canada as a production coordinator. He climbed the ranks to head of production, amassing credits on award-winning titles including Hilda that won the esteemed award in the entertainment industry – British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA), The Last Kids on Earth that won the title of Best Animation Program or Series at the Daytime Emmy 2020, Legend of the Three Caballeros, 101 Dalmatian Street and Molly of Denali.

