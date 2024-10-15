Prime Video releases high-octane trailer of Raj and DK’s ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’

Prime Video just dropped the captivating action-packed trailer for the awaited original series, Citadel: Honey Bunny. The series is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and across more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on 7 November.

It features Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead, along with Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Saqib Saleem, Sikandar Kher, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Parihar, and Kashvi Majmundar.

The synopsis of the show is: When stuntman Bunny (Varun Dhawan) recruits struggling actress Honey (Samantha) for a side gig, they are hurled into a high-stakes world of action, espionage, and betrayal. Years later, as their dangerous past catches up, the estranged Honey and Bunny must reunite and fight to protect their young daughter Nadia.

“Following the tremendous response to the teaser, the excitement and anticipation around the show have been rising every day, with fans of Varun, Samantha, and Raj & DK eagerly waiting for 7 November. We felt that now is the right time to provide them with a window into the series with an action-infused trailer of the show that captures the incredible world of Citadel: Honey Bunny. Raj & DK have added their signature quirk and charm to this high-octane spy thriller that promises to be a whole new thrilling ride for our audiences,” said Prime Video India originals head Nikhil Madhok.

According to Raj & DK, it is a significant project for them as it has given them the opportunity to be part of a larger, unprecedented world of spies and espionage that has never been done or even attempted before. “We have created all our projects so far, but Citadel: Honey Bunny is our first collaboration. And that it is with the creative forces like the Russo Brothers, as well as a host of talented filmmakers and creators around the world, that has made this an amazingly valuable creative experience.”

The Indian series born from the world of Citadel is directed by Raj & DK (Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK) and written by Sita R. Menon, along with the duo. It is produced by D2R Films, Amazon MGM Studios, and executive produced by the Russo Brothers’ AGBO. Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Angela Russo-Otstot, and Scott Nemes from AGBO, alongside David Weil (Hunters), executive produced Citadel: Honey Bunny and all series within the world of Citadel. Midnight Radio is also an executive producer.