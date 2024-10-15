Disney+’s animated short ‘An Almost Christmas Story’ gets trailer and release date

Disney Branded Television announced that An Almost Christmas Story, directed by David Lowery (The Green Knight, Strange Angel) and produced by five-time Academy Award winner Alfonso Cuarón (Roma, Disclaimer), will be released on Disney+ on 15 November.

An Almost Christmas Story is the third and final instalment in Cuarón’s holiday shorts collection for Disney+. His first short, Le Pupille, earned an Academy Award nomination in 2022, and 2023’s The Shepherd was shortlisted in the live-action short film category.

An Almost Christmas Story is inspired by the true events of a tiny owl rescued from New York City’s Rockefeller Center Christmas tree in 2020. The short’s trailer reveals Moon, a curious young owl who unexpectedly finds himself stuck in a Christmas tree destined for Rockefeller Plaza. In his attempts to escape the bustling city, Moon befriends a lost little girl named Luna. Together, they embark on a heartwarming adventure, discovering the magic of the holiday season and forming an unlikely bond as they journey back home to their parents.

The animated short is completing a film festival circuit including the Hamptons International Film Festival, Santa Fe International Film Festival, Chicago International Film Festival, Morelia International Film Festival, Montclair Film Festival, Animation Is Film, São Paulo International Film Festival, Spark Animation Festival, World Animation Summit and Bogotá Short Film Festival – Bogoshorts.

The voice cast includes Cary Christopher as Moon, Estella Madrigal as Luna, Jim Gaffigan as Papa Owl, Mamoudou Athie as Pelly, Alex Ross Perry as Dave The Dog, Gianna Joseph as Peaky, Phil Rosenthal as Punt, with Natasha Lyonne as Pat and John C. Reilly as The Folk Singer, who performs four songs in the short, two of which are original songs.

It is produced by Disney Branded Television and Cuarón’s production company Esperanto Filmoj, in association with Titmouse and USA’s Maere Studios, and with animation services by India’s 88 Pictures. The short film’s creative team includes Lowery (director, screenplay and producer), Cuarón (producer and story), Gabriela Rodríguez (producer), Jack Thorne (story and screenplay), Nicholas Ashe Bateman (creative design supervisor) and Daniel Hart (composer).

An Almost Christmas Story launches on Disney+ on 15 November.