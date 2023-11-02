Online Poker platform PokerBaazi announced the conclusion of one of India’s most celebrated Poker tournaments, the Greatest of All Tournaments (G.O.A.T). Over a period of 12 days, almost 17,000 entries battled out and showcased their skills with Arun Vijay Mutgi, an IT consultant from Bengaluru, emerging as the champion and claiming the title of G.O.A.T.

The second edition of the tournament witnessed players competing for prize money using their skills to win. Witnessing duels between the exceptional and celebrated players from the Indian poker realm, the final table saw a thrilling nine-hour showdown, with Arun Vijay Mutgi securing the top spot by winning INR 1.5 Crore along with Sreekanth KN from Kerala claiming the second spot by winning INR 1.5 Crore as well.

“I have been playing poker for a decade and over the course of time, I have realised and understood that one needs to continuously focus on bettering skills as well as continuously evaluating every play. This, I believe, significantly contributed towards my growth in Poker and ultimately helped me win the title,” said Mutgi. “I am elated to have shared the stage with such respected poker players and thankful to PokerBaazi for providing platforms like The Greatest of all Tournaments that gives opportunities to budding players like me to also showcase my talent on such a scale.”

L-R: Varun Ganjoo, CMO; Navkiran Singh, CEO and Arun Vijay Mutgi-GOAT Winner, Sreekanth KN

“It is heartening to see the way online gaming, especially Poker has evolved and gained acceptance in the country as a mind sport. The skill aspect continues to play a pivotal role in fueling the growth of this mind sport. I am elated to witness the game’s popularity and how the sport is helping the masses include similar skill set and cognitive abilities in their life,” said Baazi Games founder and CEO Navkiran Singh.

Singh further added,”Heartiest congratulations to Arun Vijay Mutgi for being crowned as the tournament champion as well as other podium finishers. I am certain that we will see these participants soon represent India in various global Poker tournaments.”

The tournament saw record participation from Maharashtra and Delhi with Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, West Bengal, Rajasthan and Haryana making it to the top-10 states. PokerBaazi is diligently working towards fostering the Poker community in India and G.O.A.T. is one of such tournaments that unearths talent across the country through this platform.

It also extends multiple free roll, micro and major tournaments that encourages players to harness their skills and compete with the best poker players across the country.