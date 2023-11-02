Leading kids’ entertainment channel Sony YAY! has unveiled a new addition to its extensive toonverse, which boasts over 100 beloved toon characters. This latest offering from their homegrown portfolio is a captivating chase comedy Oh My Lallan,which airs on its linear channel Sony YAY!.

The channel further intends to extend the show’s presence beyond linear screens, encompassing various platforms such as gaming, digital media, licensing, and merchandising.

“We recognize that humour and comedy hold a unique place in the hearts of kids. With Oh My Lallan we are dedicated to keep this promise and endeavour to perpetuate the joy of laughter,” said Sony Pictures Networks India, Kids’ Genre business head Leena Lele Dutta. “Our aim is to celebrate a world where kids can engage with their favourite characters in the multi-platform offerings that the channel will continue to provide.”

The narrative of Oh My Lallan revolves around Lallan, an adventurous stray dog embarking on a mission to secure life’s fundamental necessities, such as food, water, and shelter. The channel’s strategic approach places a strong emphasis on entertainment, exploration, and delivering an enriching experience to its audiences. Oh My Lallan enhances and complements this approach, providing a multifaceted engagement and crafting a captivating experience for its young audience that extends beyond television screens.

All-new episodes of Oh My Lallan are airing on Sony YAY! Monday to Friday, 11 am.